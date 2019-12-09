Candidates are continuing to file for the elections in Beaver Dam this April. Signatures for those wishing to make the ballot are due Jan. 7. So far, three candidates have filed to run for mayor: incumbent Becky Glewen, Jeff Kohman and Al Winter. If more than two candidates submit valid signatures, there will be a primary in February.
In Ward 2, incumbent Therese Henriksen, chair of the operations committee, has filed as a candidate for Common Council.
In Ward 4, incumbent Council President Cris Olson has filed as a candidate.
In Ward 6, incumbent Ken Anderson has filed for the election.
In Ward 8, incumbent Jane Loizzo has notified the city that she will not be a candidate in the election. So far, Heidi Freeby has filed to run to replace her. The Common Council appointed Loizzo to succeed Becky Glewen in 2017, and she was later elected in 2018 after running unopposed. Freeby was one of the candidates who was not selected for the seat in 2017.
In Ward 10, incumbent Kara Nelson, chair of the administrative committee, has filed to run.
In Ward 12, incumbent Dan Doyle has filed for the election.
In Ward 14, incumbent Mary Morgan has filed for the election. So has Mike Wissell, who served a previous term on the city council. Morgan ran unopposed in 2018.
Papers to file for the election are available at city hall.
