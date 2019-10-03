POYNETTE − Columbia County's public shooting range is entirely closed until further notice after heavy rains caused damages to the facility this week, the Department of Natural Resources says.
"Everything's under water and a wet mess. They can't do any monitoring or excavating until it dries out," DNR specialist Brenda Von Rueden said.
As DNR agents aim to repair the facility, Von Rueden said the state department is asking citizens and police officers who frequent the shooting range to find alternative options until further notice.
More information can be found online at dnr.wi.gov/education/outdoorSkills/shootingRanges/
Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey said the Portage Police Department allows other police agencies in the area to use its private indoor shooting range in the basement of Portage's city hall.
Manthey said police agencies can call the station at 608-742-2174 to request a day and time to use the range. The range is not open to the general public.
"We're very fortunate to have our own indoor range, and we share our facility with other law enforcement officers," Manthey said.
Von Rueden said the DNR hopes to reopen the Columbia County Shooting Range as soon as possible.
"Definitely we're disappointed. It's a great facility, and we're coming up on hunting season," Von Rueden said. "We are going to work as hard as we can to get that facility up and going."
