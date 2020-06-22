RAINY MONDAY
RAINY MONDAY

RAINY MONDAY

A pedestrian walks Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Wisconsin and West Cook streets in downtown Portage. Rain that started about midnight fell off and on throughout the day, with about an inch of total accumulation expected. Showers were expected to come to an end Tuesday and be partly cloudy through Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s, according to The Weather Channel. Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high of 80, followed by three days of returning thunderstorms and showers.
