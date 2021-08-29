Randolph Corn Carnival set: 58th event is Monday, Sept. 6

RANDOLPH – The 58th annual Community Corn Carnival is set for Sept. 6, in and around Randolph Park.

It is a double celebration marking the Village of Randolph’s 150th anniversary.

“We’ve got lots of fun things going on in Randolph on Labor Day and everyone is invited to join in the fun,” said Village President Ken Ireland. “We’ve got the parade, a breakfast, music, carnival rides and games, a bags tournament, games and vendors, other entertainment and of course free corn from Seneca Foods all day long. We invite everyone to come on over to Randolph and have some fun.”

According to Carnival Committee Chair Gary Vandergalien, the committee has worked long and hard to make this year’s event outstanding.

“About a dozen of us start in about February, and every year we try to improve on what we had the previous year,” he said. “Since we didn’t have the carnival due to COVID last year it wasn’t hard to improve on it. This year we’re going to have it!”

He pointed out that last year was actually Randolph’s 150th anniversary, so that theme will be part of this year’s event.

“We’re expecting slogans on floats and other historical things that will be part of the parade,” he said.