Randolph Corn Carnival set: 58th event is Monday, Sept. 6

RANDOLPH – The 58th annual Community Corn Carnival is set for Sept. 6, in and around Randolph Park.
It is a double celebration marking the Village of Randolph’s 150th anniversary.
“We’ve got lots of fun things going on in Randolph on Labor Day and everyone is invited to join in the fun,” said Village President Ken Ireland. “We’ve got the parade, a breakfast, music, carnival rides and games, a bags tournament, games and vendors, other entertainment and of course free corn from Seneca Foods all day long. We invite everyone to come on over to Randolph and have some fun.”
According to Carnival Committee Chair Gary Vandergalien, the committee has worked long and hard to make this year’s event outstanding.
“About a dozen of us start in about February, and every year we try to improve on what we had the previous year,” he said. “Since we didn’t have the carnival due to COVID last year it wasn’t hard to improve on it. This year we’re going to have it!”
He pointed out that last year was actually Randolph’s 150th anniversary, so that theme will be part of this year’s event.
“We’re expecting slogans on floats and other historical things that will be part of the parade,” he said.
New this year is the Bags Tournament. Registration is open until 12:30 p.m. when the tournament begins. The competition is round robin and is limited to 32 teams. The entry fee is $40 and there is 100 percent pay-out. Call Mike at M.T. Pockets Cornhole to pre-register at (608) 516-2119.
“There’s a lot of good stuff for people to enjoy, and people will definitely have a good time if they come,” said Vandergalien.
With COVID in mind, hand sanitizer will be in place and activities will be spread out to allow for social distancing.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to keep it safe,” Vandergalien said
The day begins with the FFA Alumni Breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Randolph High School. He Fire & Rescue Run starts at 7:15 a.m. at Randolph Park. The 3 Cs Car and Bike Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former elementary school near the park.
The much-renowned parade starts at 10 a.m. It lines up at Randolph School and winds its way through the village eventually heading up Highway 73, or North High Street. A parade trophy presentation will be held at noon.
Wisconsin’s 74th Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Music includes the Fall River Pep Band and the Yankee Dutch Men which perform after the parade, and the Bob Evans Band from 1 to 5 p.m.
For the kids there will be a show by magician Tom Burgermeister from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and a Pedal Pull at 2 p.m. The Randolph Fire Department will be at the park with hands-on activities for kids of all ages.