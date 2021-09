RANDOLPH – The 58th annual Community Corn Carnival is being held today with a special focus on the village’s 150th anniversary.

Those in attendance enjoyed a parade and breakfast. This afternoon, music, carnival rides, vendors, games and of course, free corn from Seneca Foods will be at Randolph Park.

Music included the Fall River Pep Band and the Yankee Dutch Men which perform after the parade, and the Bob Evans Band from 1 to 5 p.m.