Randolph man faces decades in prison for biting Portage police officers

According to the complaint, Byrnes ignored their orders to get on the ground with his hands behind his back, moved his body and arms, kicked his legs and tried to push away from the officers, who eventually wrestled him onto the ground. He was then handcuffed and put into the back of a squad car. One of the officers fell onto the other at one point during the fighting.

One of the officers returned to the police station but was called back to the shelter. On arrival, the returning officer saw the remaining officer open the back door of the squad car. The remaining officer reported that Byrnes had spit at and bitten him on the wrist during a physical and verbal altercation from the back seat after attempting to take away Byrnes' phone and keep him from harming himself.

Byrnes then lunged out of the squad car, and the officers took him to the ground, and he screamed, kicked and twisted his body. He spit on and bit the second officer on the hand at one point. More officers arrived and Byrnes was then placed back in the squad car.

Police Chief Keith Klafke said in a statements that one of the officers had to undergo multiple surgeries after receiving an infection following the bite. The officer was reported to be discharged from the hospital with recovery time needed before returning to work.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

