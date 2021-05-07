Randolph man, in need of kidney, asks others to think about donation

RANDOLPH – Jason White has worn many hats in his life including a police officer, caterer, cancer survivor, but his current struggles with the final stages of renal failure is one of the first times he has asked for help. He needs a living donor.

“I’ve been approved for the transplant,” White said. “I have went through all the testing, but I am still waiting for a donor to be approved.”

White said he is aware of one person who is going through the process, but there is no certainty and waiting lists are five years.

A living donor could bump White up on the list.

“I’m ready to do the transplant, but I don’t have a living donor,” White said. “I’ve reached out to everyone to come forward to do it.”

A biopsy was performed in 2019 which led to the finding of renal failure. White is in Stage 4 renal failure and undergoes dialysis three times a week, while still maintaining full time employment. The schedule is exhausting for White, but he said it is necessary for him to keep a positive attitude and to pay for his bills.

“I started with two days of dialysis a week and now I’m on three days a week,” White said. “By 4 or 5 p.m., I am exhausted.”