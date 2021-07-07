Randolph man thankful for kidney donation from Mayville woman

Adamavich said that as a single mother of three, she did need a strong support system for the logistics and recovery of being a living donor.

“Everyone has been very supportive,” Adamavich said. “My mom has been there for me every step of the process - all my medical appointments, meals, cleaning, errands, emotional support. I have great kids, friends and neighbors who have been there for me.”

White said he does weekly follow up visits right now and has bloodwork done more often. There will be a few more months of appointments when White is seriously monitored along with removal of a stent from his kidney in a few months if everything is going well for him.

For Adamavich, the first week or so was difficult for her but she is doing better and believes compete recovery will take about six weeks.

White said he is hoping to get back to work by August as he is not being paid right now.