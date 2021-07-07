Randolph man thankful for kidney donation from Mayville woman

A Randolph man’s life is changing due to a Mayville woman who read about the man’s need for a kidney and donated one of her own.
“I saw the article about Jason (White) back in November 2020 and it touched my heart," said Christine Sperling Adamavich. “I lost my dad to cancer back in 2012 and it was such a horrible, helpless feeling to watch someone I loved lose his battle to live. I couldn't help my dad, but if I had an extra kidney that I could live a healthy life without, so maybe I could help someone else and their family.”
A biopsy was performed on White in 2019 which led to the finding of renal failure. White was in stage 4 renal failure and undergoing dialysis three times a week, when he found out about Adamavich’s donation.
“I feel like a new person,” White said, two weeks after the surgeries he and Adamavich had June 22 at UW Madison Transplant Center. Adamavich went in first and had her kidney removed and White’s operation was at 1 p.m. when the kidney was put into his body.
Adamavich said that the article in the Daily Citizen did not specify White’s blood type, but she suspected they might be the same.
“O negative is a rare blood type, and I knew it was supposed to be the universal donor,” Adamavich said.
She then started the steps towards donation.
“I didn't know much about being a living donor, so I researched about the process, risks, and prayed about it and really felt compelled to do it,” Adamavich said. “It was heartbreaking to learn how many people are on the waiting list for a kidney.”
Adamavich had a mammogram and colonoscopy earlier in the year along with a full day of testing and appointments at UW- Madison in March for the screening process to make sure she was healthy enough to donate, she said.
Adamavich and White were able to meet before the surgery.
“We had been messaging each other during my testing/approval process,” Adamavich said. “We had a quick hello in the blood draw lab at our pre-op appointment two weeks before surgery, and then finally met for dinner six days before surgery.”
They both needed some time to recover after the surgery and White said he is being very careful due to his immune system now, but he does have more energy than he had in the past.
“For the first month after it, you don’t want to get sick,” White said. “I don’t want to end up back in the hospital.”
Adamavich said that as a single mother of three, she did need a strong support system for the logistics and recovery of being a living donor.
“Everyone has been very supportive,” Adamavich said. “My mom has been there for me every step of the process - all my medical appointments, meals, cleaning, errands, emotional support. I have great kids, friends and neighbors who have been there for me.”
White said he does weekly follow up visits right now and has bloodwork done more often. There will be a few more months of appointments when White is seriously monitored along with removal of a stent from his kidney in a few months if everything is going well for him.
For Adamavich, the first week or so was difficult for her but she is doing better and believes compete recovery will take about six weeks.
White said he is hoping to get back to work by August as he is not being paid right now.
“I was given a second chance that words can’t even describe,” White said. “The feelings I had three months ago were filled with frustration and anger. I went from someone who was very active and ran my own business to someone who stayed in a chair. I couldn’t eat a lot of things. It was horrible. And then here came this saint who came to my rescue. She didn’t even know me. The second chance she gave me leaves me speechless. It’s a miracle.”
Adamavich said she had intended to remain private about the donation, but she also feels there is a need for others to realize that living donors are needed.
“I don't feel like what I decided to do was anything extraordinary. With God's guidance, I just made a decision that I hope someone else would also make if someone I loved needed a kidney,” Adamavich said. “Was it easy/painless? No. But was it totally worth it? Absolutely.”
Those interested in becoming a living donor can visit uwhealth.org/transplant for more information. Adamavich said she also can answer questions at crissymom3@yahoo.com.