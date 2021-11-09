Randolph's RESOLVE makes a difference: Student, community raise funds for charities

Shannon Ratchman, campaign manager for Night the Light, appeared remotely and urged students to do their best for Liam and others like him.

Even with COVID-19 hampering their efforts in 2019 and 2020, a total of $10,136 was raised. A portion of those funds went to purchase a mascot for Patriot K-9s of Wisconsin. That mascot, Asa was there with Lani Rethaber, the organization’s executive director.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Thank you for all your hard work,” said Rethaber. “Because of your efforts we are able to give a face to our efforts, and continue to help those who need service dogs to lead fuller, more fulfilling lives.

Also present was Scott Miller, a K-9 recipient who was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He is now coping thanks to the help of Buddy, a yellow Labrador retriever arranged for Miller by Patriot K-9s.

Craig Johnson, Randolph School District Director of Technology, spoke on behalf of 2020-’21 honorees Bret and Michael Johnson. A total of $2,735 was raised with a COVID-safe “coin drive” and a donation was made in their names to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund.

Traditionally, children in kindergarten through grade 5 are included in the fundraising efforts, though because of COVID-19 sixth graders are being included this year.