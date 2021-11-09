Randolph's RESOLVE makes a difference: Student, community raise funds for charities

RANDOLPH – Students at Randolph Elementary School RESOLVE to make a difference, with a slogan of “Someday is Today.”
The grand total for RESOLVE, which stands for Randolph Elementary Students Offering Love and Volunteer Efforts, is $281,040 over 39 years. Those efforts have spanned first the Jump Rope for Heart events, and more recently RESOLVE fundraisers for a number of charitable causes.
Holly Swanson is heavily involved, along with members of the RESOLVE Committee, the parent teachers organization, students, staff and members of the community. An assembly of hundreds of students was held Monday morning in the school gymnasium, with some guests appearing remotely.
Swanson said, “We raise funds for non-profit causes, globally and locally. A total of 75 percent of the proceeds are donated locally. It is held annually with varying themes. It honors or memorializes special people. It teaches students how to be volunteers and the importance of giving. It also develops school and community pride, because we all work together.”
This year’s theme, Loving Liam, is honoring Liam Sanborn. The first grader has blood cancer. Money will be raised in Liam’s name for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Young students asked Liam questions by phone about his favorite music (country), his favorite holiday (Christmas), and his favorite snack (cheese and ketchup), which he defended as “Delicious. You have to try it.”
Shannon Ratchman, campaign manager for Night the Light, appeared remotely and urged students to do their best for Liam and others like him.
Even with COVID-19 hampering their efforts in 2019 and 2020, a total of $10,136 was raised. A portion of those funds went to purchase a mascot for Patriot K-9s of Wisconsin. That mascot, Asa was there with Lani Rethaber, the organization’s executive director.
“Thank you for all your hard work,” said Rethaber. “Because of your efforts we are able to give a face to our efforts, and continue to help those who need service dogs to lead fuller, more fulfilling lives.
Also present was Scott Miller, a K-9 recipient who was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He is now coping thanks to the help of Buddy, a yellow Labrador retriever arranged for Miller by Patriot K-9s.
Craig Johnson, Randolph School District Director of Technology, spoke on behalf of 2020-’21 honorees Bret and Michael Johnson. A total of $2,735 was raised with a COVID-safe “coin drive” and a donation was made in their names to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund.
Traditionally, children in kindergarten through grade 5 are included in the fundraising efforts, though because of COVID-19 sixth graders are being included this year.
Top fundraisers in 2019 honored Monday were Holden Heller, who raised $400; Abigail Steimsma, who raised $1,060; and Lexie Zemlo, who raised $1,072. All were honored for their participation and received various prizes for their accomplishments. Prizes for those raising more than $1,000 include a VIP Luncheon, with students choosing a staff member to join them at a local eatery.
Swanson said, “This is our 40th year of giving, so let’s make our 2021-’22 RESOLVE big.”
The goal for this school year is to raise $6,000. Students are urged to be safe, smart, polite and to meet the deadline for pledges. Parental permission is required.
Swanson said, “Why participate? Because you and make a difference in your school, your community and the world around you. It also gives you the opportunity to practice November’s theme of giving and gratitude.”
Fundraising efforts continue through Nov. 30, which is the deadline for pledge submission.