Rare female coppersmith to share story at Columbus Books and Beer

Columbus Books & Beer welcomes back award-winning author and metalsmith Sara Dahmen for a discussion about “Tinsmith 1865,” the first book in her Flats Junction historical fiction series Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason Boulevard, Columbus.
Flats Junction is a fictional town in the Dakota Territories. The series will include six books all set during the late 1800s. In addition to “Tinsmith 1865,” book two, “Widow 1881,” is also available. Book three “Outcast 1883” will be released in late 2020. All six books are in development for film. Margaret George says “Tinsmith 1865” is an “engrossing novel that gives us a glimpse into two subjects rarely found together: the setting of the Dakotas by first generation Americans, and the tinsmith trade on the frontier, before boundaries closed in. A trip back to a wilder but more innocent time. It is reminiscent of Ingmar Bergman’s epic 1971 and 1972 films: ‘The Emigrants’ and ‘The New Land.’”
In “Tinsmith 1865” we meet Polish immigrant Marie Kotlarczyk as she and her tinsmith father and brothers head west. She has no choice but to go along. The Dakota Territories are anything but welcoming to the Kotlarczyks, and as the months trip by, Marie must pick up the hammers she’s secretly desired but also feared. When she faces the skeptical people of Flats Town, the demands of the local Army commander, and her public failures, her inner voice grows destructively, forcing Marie to decide exactly who she is and what it means to be a womansmith.
Dahmen spends a great deal of time researching her novels to make sure that historical details are accurate. This research led her to become a metalsmith (copper and tin) of vintage and modern cookware and the creator of her all-American House Copper and Cookware company. Dahmen describes herself as a “hardcore entrepreneur and a staunch supporter of all things American and genuine.” She’s definitely a hands-on creator. In fact, she is the only female coppersmith in the U.S. On any given day you may find her making cookware from scratch in her garage shop or “smacking vintage cookware into shape under a master smith with tools from the 1800s. Other times it’s modern tools and making her all-American, locally sourced copper cookware line and seasoning skillets or sanding spoons for the kitchenware line.” An unscripted series about her life as a sole female coppersmith who makes cookware is also in development, and her nonfiction book “Copper, Iron, and Clay: A Smith’s Journey” (William Morrow/HarperCollins) will be out in April of 2020. Her cookware has been featured in Martha Stewart’s online publication and many other regional and national media outlets, including Lidia Bastianich’s upcoming documentary “The Return of the Artisans,” premiering on Dec. 20 on PBS channels nationwide.
She does all of this while writing her books, keeping up with her three small children and serving in support roles for her local library, Women Writing the West, and the Women’s Fiction Writers’ Association. Recently, she was given the chance to be a model for the Duluth Trading Company.
Dahmen will bring a variety of cookware and metal items with her that will be for sale on Jan. 9. “Our group is looking forward to catching up with Sara and her many writing and metalsmithing adventures. Obviously, this is going to be a very interesting and energetic discussion,” said Valerie Biel, the coordinator of Books & Beer.
Anyone who is interested in joining the discussion Jan. 9 is welcome to attend this “different kind of book club,” which allows authors and readers to come together in a fun, casual setting. The group meets in the private room at the back of Cercis Brewing. It is helpful to have read the book in advance, but it is not required. Copies of “Tinsmith 1865” are available for sale at Cercis Brewing for $15.
In addition to the Jan. 9 event, upcoming authors and titles include Mary Behan’s “Abbey Girls” Feb. 20, Sarah Carlson’s “All the Walls of Belfast” March 12, Matt Geiger’s “Geiger Counter: Raised by Wolves and Other Stories” April 16, Chris Norbury’s “Straight River” May 14, Amanda Zieba’s “Close Quarters” June 18, and Rose Bingham’s “Buy the Little Ones A Dolly” July 16. Learn more about the group and these upcoming events on the “Books and Beer Columbus” Facebook page.