Rare female coppersmith to share story at Columbus Books and Beer

Dahmen spends a great deal of time researching her novels to make sure that historical details are accurate. This research led her to become a metalsmith (copper and tin) of vintage and modern cookware and the creator of her all-American House Copper and Cookware company. Dahmen describes herself as a “hardcore entrepreneur and a staunch supporter of all things American and genuine.” She’s definitely a hands-on creator. In fact, she is the only female coppersmith in the U.S. On any given day you may find her making cookware from scratch in her garage shop or “smacking vintage cookware into shape under a master smith with tools from the 1800s. Other times it’s modern tools and making her all-American, locally sourced copper cookware line and seasoning skillets or sanding spoons for the kitchenware line.” An unscripted series about her life as a sole female coppersmith who makes cookware is also in development, and her nonfiction book “Copper, Iron, and Clay: A Smith’s Journey” (William Morrow/HarperCollins) will be out in April of 2020. Her cookware has been featured in Martha Stewart’s online publication and many other regional and national media outlets, including Lidia Bastianich’s upcoming documentary “The Return of the Artisans,” premiering on Dec. 20 on PBS channels nationwide.