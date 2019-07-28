Tiger handler Ryan Holder of ShowMe Tigers sits inside a pool with Zeya on Saturday as an 8-month-old female tiger explores her new home at Circus World Baraboo. Community members showed out to the event and convinced Holder to take a $500 bet to jump into the pool filled with floating watermelon chunks and full-grown tigers. All donations went toward wildlife conservation efforts in Indonesia.
That was the bet ShowMe Tigers tiger handler and trainer Ryan Holder accepted before jumping into a pool full of floating watermelon chunks and adult tigers.
“This has exceeded my every expectation,” Holder said.
Jasmine, a white coated full-size adult female, then licked Holder’s arm as he leaned over and kissed her cheek.
Community members claimed a rare chance to get up close and personal with the Circus World animals Saturday night in Baraboo at an annual fundraiser where Holder unveiled two new 8-month-old female tigers he had adopted just three days earlier.
With the two new baby girls, Holder’s tiger family comprises 10 members in his 10th year of handling tigers.
“This is my life,” Holder said. “They’re not just striped animals with claws and teeth. They’re individuals.”
All proceeds from this year’s fundraiser, including the $500 bet to jump in the pool, went toward wildlife and habitat conversation efforts on the island of Sumatra in western Indonesia, to where Holder’s tigers can trace their lineage.
Kathleen Giese, Cottage Grove, said she was the first person to arrive Saturday to meet Holder and his tigers.
“It was exhilarating, and also an honor. It’s just a wonderful experience,” Giese said.
Giese said the tigers are well-cared for. She enjoys visiting many different zoos across the U.S.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
She grew up in Rock Springs and came to Circus World often as a child, and she said attending the demonstration Saturday night felt like coming home.
In recent years, ShowMe Tigers has contributed $30,000 to the International Elephant Foundation, which works to the benefit of numerous animals. This year, ShowMe Tigers increased its annual pledge to $20,000.
That money helps fund efforts by conservation response units to ward off poachers, remove hunting traps, watch out for forest fires and identify unauthorized logging operations.
“When you’re protecting a habitat, you’re protecting all animals in it,” Holder said.
Fewer than 450 wild tigers survive in Sumatra, according to ShowMe Tigers. Populations there have diminished as more than 50% of natural forests on the island have been lost since 1985.
Emily Feulauer, 17, came from Green Bay to see the baby tigers with her grandmother, Cathy Feulauer, on Saturday. They stayed all night until the last few community members filtered out after dark.
“We just love supporting conservation efforts,” Cathy Feulauer said. “She loves all animals.”
Both Emily and Cathy bought tiger paw prints and portraits to help donate to what they said is an amazing cause.
Community members will also have a chance to weigh in on what to name the new baby tigers. ShowMe Tigers will announce a contest this week on its Facebook page.
The two female baby tigers were born in the U.S. It has been illegal to import endangered species since the Endangered Species Act was passed in 1973.
While only 50% tigers in the wild live past the age of 2, tigers born and raised in human care can live upward of 20 years, Holder said.
“There’s a lot to be said about the guarantees of food, shelter, love and affection,” Holder said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)