REACH Waupun hires new director: Charity raises sights in time of COVID crisis

WAUPUN – The charity engine that could — REACH Waupun — is growing.
The tax exempt non-profit recently hired a new director, and is striving to fill the needs of Waupun School District children and its families, during the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Darian Schmitz, formerly vice president of the group’s 11-member board, will start her new role as part-time executive director July 1, although she has already begun preparing for her new job.
The position came available after activist and board member Laura Hoekstra stepped down. Board members and REACH One Mentor Program Coordinator/Marketing & Events Coordinator Ellie Tenpas have been filling in for the past several months.
"Some people are inspired by the famous, rich, or outrageously smart, but I have always been inspired by the youth,” Schmitz posted after accepting the position. “My life experiences have given me the opportunity to work with a multitude of youth that come from a variety of backgrounds. The incredible amount of grit and resilience such a young human can possess is staggering.”
She previously held a dual position at the Waupun Area School District as Family Advocate and School Counselor. In those positions she was able to work alongside families and students to ensure they had the resources they needed to be successful.
“Those positions taught me how much generosity and compassion the Waupun community has,” she said. “As part of the REACH board I have had the opportunity to see this organization adapt and meet the needs of the youth in the Waupun community. I am confident that we will only continue to grow and positively impact more lives in the future. I am truly honored to be part of REACH Waupun and can’t wait to get to work!"
Schmitz grew up in Rosendale where she attended Laconia High School. She has her undergraduate degree at the UW-Oshkosh and her master's degree from Lakeland University. She currently lives in Waupun with her husband, daughter, and two puppies.
REACH Waupun was founded five years ago in June.
“It started because school staff were seeing a lot of needs that weren’t being met through the schools alone,” said Tenpas. “They presented the problems to the school board and from that REACH was founded.”
While mentorship to youths as its primary function, it may also provide other services. “Mission Backpack” provides school supplies at the beginning of the school year. Food bags are sent home over the weekend for families that might be struggling with hunger. Monthly Kwik Trip vouchers supply needy families with milk, bread and eggs.
According to its mission statement, “REACH Waupun strives to bring about positive, lasting change in the lives of Waupun area youth. … Their needs are particularly evident in our schools where unmet basic needs — things like lack of stable housing, food, transportation, and support — become barriers to learning, setting our youth up for a lifetime of achievement gaps and perpetuating the cycle of poverty in our community.”
Financial assistance has recently been reopened to families, continuing the group’s mission to area youths and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All resources are funded by donations. The charity is operated separately from the Waupun School District, although it does cooperate closely with it. Some funding is also provided by the Waupun School District budget, not including a school fundraiser that raised $10,000.
“The support that comes from this community is mind-blowing,” said Tenpas. “They really support what we’re doing and they like the fact that all their donations stay right here. We welcome property owners, parents, business owners or anyone who wants to make a difference to get involved. Whether it is donating, participating in the group’s many programs and activities, or simply spreading the word about REACH Waupun.”
To learn more visit the REACH Waupun page on Facebook or visit www.reachwaupun.org.
