REACH Waupun hires new director: Charity raises sights in time of COVID crisis

“Those positions taught me how much generosity and compassion the Waupun community has,” she said. “As part of the REACH board I have had the opportunity to see this organization adapt and meet the needs of the youth in the Waupun community. I am confident that we will only continue to grow and positively impact more lives in the future. I am truly honored to be part of REACH Waupun and can’t wait to get to work!"

Schmitz grew up in Rosendale where she attended Laconia High School. She has her undergraduate degree at the UW-Oshkosh and her master's degree from Lakeland University. She currently lives in Waupun with her husband, daughter, and two puppies.

REACH Waupun was founded five years ago in June.

“It started because school staff were seeing a lot of needs that weren’t being met through the schools alone,” said Tenpas. “They presented the problems to the school board and from that REACH was founded.”

While mentorship to youths as its primary function, it may also provide other services. “Mission Backpack” provides school supplies at the beginning of the school year. Food bags are sent home over the weekend for families that might be struggling with hunger. Monthly Kwik Trip vouchers supply needy families with milk, bread and eggs.