Reaching out in the new year

“These small grants are for anyone with a worthy cause,” said Jentz. “Priority will be given to early childhood education, mental health/AODA treatment, or skills training/job readiness. Projects will be considered if they serve a public purpose.”

Previous grant recipients (that are member agencies) include a Green Valley early childhood literacy program, heavy duty tricycles for the YMCA daycare program or educational materials for an alcohol and other drug abuse program. The funds awarded are taken from any excess gathered in the fundraising cycle.

“The board and I were looking at the best way to address areas outside our regular program,” said Jentz. “It could be anything really. The grant applications go to our Pillar Grant committee members who recommend or deny them based on need and the practicality of their use. Maybe someone is starting an after-school program and needs some teaching materials. Maybe a group needs a speaker to come in and talk to people about drug use. Maybe it’s a group of parents that wants to rehabilitate a playground for handicap access. All of those kinds of things could be eligible for Pillar Grants.”

Awards must be approved by the United Way Board of directors.