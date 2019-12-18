Reaching out in the new year

United Way of Dodge County is reaching out to area charities with a new concept in grant giving.
“The local United Way is doing a cycle of Pillar Grants in January, which are small grants for nonprofits in Dodge County,” said Executive Secretary Susan Jentz. “This is an option for people who have something in their hearts that needs to be addressed, but they can’t necessarily afford it. This has a bigger reach than our agencies, and the board is hoping to go beyond that structure to address other issues within our communities.”
United Way already serves 48 member agencies. Those funding recipients go through a rigorous screening process, which includes full disclosure of finances and procedures, and proof that the funds are being used as promised to the local board of directors and United Way donors.
“We’re still striving to meet our fall 2019 campaign goal of $280,000,” said Jentz. “We’re still working on that, and we’re very optimistic that we are going to meet or exceed that goal.”
The Pillar Grant funds are not part of the charity’s regular pool of donations. Instead, there is a separate set of criteria designed to reach many of the causes that aren’t necessarily eligible for regular United Way backing. They can include United Way agencies, but are open to other worthy causes as well.
“These small grants are for anyone with a worthy cause,” said Jentz. “Priority will be given to early childhood education, mental health/AODA treatment, or skills training/job readiness. Projects will be considered if they serve a public purpose.”
Previous grant recipients (that are member agencies) include a Green Valley early childhood literacy program, heavy duty tricycles for the YMCA daycare program or educational materials for an alcohol and other drug abuse program. The funds awarded are taken from any excess gathered in the fundraising cycle.
“The board and I were looking at the best way to address areas outside our regular program,” said Jentz. “It could be anything really. The grant applications go to our Pillar Grant committee members who recommend or deny them based on need and the practicality of their use. Maybe someone is starting an after-school program and needs some teaching materials. Maybe a group needs a speaker to come in and talk to people about drug use. Maybe it’s a group of parents that wants to rehabilitate a playground for handicap access. All of those kinds of things could be eligible for Pillar Grants.”
Awards must be approved by the United Way Board of directors.
Grants will be given on a reimbursement basis. As such the funds must first be spent in 2020. The check is issued to repay the spender. Projects and materials must be approved for a grant before completion. Already completed projects and already purchased materials are not eligible.
The grants will not be awarded to support operating or ongoing expenses of organizations; to pay wages or salaries; to annual drives; to eliminate previously incurred deficits or expenses for debt retirement; to endowment funds; for religious or sectarian purposes; to individuals for personal purposes or expenses; or for lobbying, partisan political purposes or campaigns.
Grants may range from $500 to $5,000, with all or part of that total being eligible. Applicants may be part of an organization, local business, community club or individual. The applicants and proposed project “must be serving a public purpose and must align with United Way’s mission to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our communities.”
Applications and instructions are for the one-time grants are available at unitedwayofdodgecounty.com.
“It’s a very simple two-page application,” said Jentz. ”It’s very easy to complete.”
She continued, “It’s something our board just wanted to try to reach more people in need. It’s a new concept, but the board feels strongly that it is something we need to do for the people of Dodge County.”
Grant application open period is in January 2020 (Jan. 1 through Jan, 31, 2020). Awards will be determined at the February board meeting. Recipients will be notified of their success or denial in March.
They may be submitted by mail to United Way of Dodge County, P.O. Box 158, Beaver Dam, WI 53916; or online as a Word document file to united.way@charter.net.