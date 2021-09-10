Readers share memories of Sept. 11

Stuart and Rosemary Russell, Oxford, Wis.
My wife and I and her sister, Delores Ingraham, left for vacation on Sept. 1 to take a trip through eastern Canada. We had a very beautiful trip until that fateful morning.
We were in northeastern Nova Scotia, and had just arrived at a lighthouse, which is as far north and east that you can drive in Canada. The name of the lighthouse was Cape North, Money Point. We pulled into the parking lot and the woman who lived at the lighthouse saw that we were from Wisconsin and she came running out of the house yelling at us to quick come in the house. She had her TV on and it showed the twin towers both in flames. We were very shocked.
Then we heard that they had completely shut down the border. We had no idea how or when we would get out of Canada. We continued on our trip, arrived at Ellsworth, New Brunswick, two days later, hoping to get on the ferry, and were told that the border would be opened to Americans that afternoon which was when our ferry reservation was for.
Needless to say, it was an experience that we will never forget.
Elizabeth Robinson, Portage
We had just enjoyed a wonderful visit from our Seattle relatives as they had stopped over to visit us in the Midwest. Now, on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, it was time to take them to the airport in Madison for them to reach their final destination. All were flying to New York City, with two headed for Sag Harbor (on Long Island) and one on to Scotland.
Everyone was in the car except me. As I hurried to join them, I heard the phone ring. It was my niece from Sag Harbor, sounding quite upset. I couldn’t understand why she said she couldn’t see her mom and grandma. When I explained I was just leaving to take them to the airport, she asked, “Haven’t you heard what has happened?” It was then I learned of the tragic events that had transpired. For the next three days, we were glued to the TV, as we watched in horror the heroism and tragedies that followed.
That day will forever remind me of the pain, suffering and loss terrorism can bring, yet with it heroism, compassion and healing. As Amanda Gorman so eloquently said, “For there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it.”
Mayor Julie Nickel, Waupun
I was working as a sergeant at the John Burke Correctional Center in Waupun. When the first building collapsed, I remember inmates crying and yelling. We were all in shock wondering what was to come next. After an hour of watching the developing news, I remember no one left their cells, offices or dayrooms as we were all glued to the television.
When I got home at 2 p.m., my husband and I went to pick up our children from school. The elementary school teachers still had tears in their eyes and hugged all their students good-bye. They instructed parents to talk to their children about the terrorist attack and their feelings. My high school son said they watched the events unfold throughout the day on the cafeteria televisions. Teachers were present to talk through any issues or feelings they may be having.
I was able to visit the 9/11 museum in New York City five years ago. It was very emotional for me and I will never forget those that have sacrificed doing their civil duty to protect others.
Hank Snyder, Waupun
As a reporter for the Daily Citizen, Markesan was my beat. Sept. 11 found me in downtown Green Lake at the County Courthouse. After leaving the county clerk’s office, I passed through a courtroom to get to the sheriff’s office.
It was early morning, and the courtroom was empty, except for district attorney Jim Camp, who was looking at the large TV screen. One of the Twin Towers was on fire. I stopped and watched with him. There were very few words between us. We were just stunned. As the first building burned, suddenly another airplane was shown heading for the second building.
We couldn’t believe it.
As we both went on with our business, Camp said the whole incident reminded him of a book he read years ago, “Storming Heaven,” by Dale Brown.
The 1994 book is about terrorists using large commercial aircraft to drop explosives on major U.S. airports, and a national panic follows.
Back in Markesan, the high school principal was upset that all the classes were watching the incident on TV. One of the students spoke up, telling him this was an historic event and they should be watching it, and that it could affect them later. The principal agreed to let the students watch TV.
Several years later, one of the teachers at Markesan High School, had two sons join the Marine Corps. Over the years, many Markesan students joined the service, and yes, some served in Afghanistan.
John Philipp, Baraboo
Each time I hear the song, “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” by Alan Jackson, my thoughts return to the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. As we approach the 20th anniversary of that unfathomable day, I find myself returning often to the utter shock, fear, and consternation I felt when my country was under attack.
I was at work that morning and when I better understood that what was happening was not accidental, I raced home to be with my family. My daughter was 16-months-old, and I remember knowing I needed to be there to protect her. Four years earlier, I was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, and I discussed my desire to re-enlist with my family, knowing that the world did indeed stop turning, and we were headed to war. Ultimately, I did not re-enlist, but I have supported and followed our military’s reply with great pride over the last 20 years and I will forever be grateful to the brave Americans who responded to those unconscionable terrorist attacks.
Twenty years ago, the world became a bit more frightening and forever changed my point of view. The world I thought I knew, and the one my daughter was born into just over a year before 9/11, was gone.
On the 20th anniversary of that day, I will remember those we lost, thank those who responded, continue to hope for a peaceful future and pray the world never again stops turning.
Robin Kvalo, Portage
I was an elementary principal at the time, in my office at Rusch Elementary in Portage. My library media aide called asking me to come up to the library immediately as she was watching the news and a plane had crashed into the Trade Center tower in New York City. Not believing initially what I was seeing, we then saw the second plane hit the second tower. All of us realized this was no accident.
I immediately contacted my superintendent to discuss how best to handle this ever changing situation. Not knowing where else this was happening, we immediately locked down our schools and did not allow our students to go outside. We minimized observations of the events on TV as to not alarm our younger students. We then began to field calls from parents worried about their children.
The tragic events of the day forever changed the lives of all of us in many ways. Certainly, the aftermath of the event continues to this day. For our district, we discontinued an annual long-standing tradition of taking our sixth grade Safety Patrollers to Washington D.C. for a week right away in 2002.
As a high school principal, I've had many students enlist in the military to support our efforts in the Middle East as a result of this event. Unfortunately, our district lost one alumni fighting in the war that was a result of 9/11. He is one of the many heroes we celebrate 20 years after 9/11.