Readers share memories of Sept. 11

Stuart and Rosemary Russell, Oxford, Wis.

My wife and I and her sister, Delores Ingraham, left for vacation on Sept. 1 to take a trip through eastern Canada. We had a very beautiful trip until that fateful morning.

We were in northeastern Nova Scotia, and had just arrived at a lighthouse, which is as far north and east that you can drive in Canada. The name of the lighthouse was Cape North, Money Point. We pulled into the parking lot and the woman who lived at the lighthouse saw that we were from Wisconsin and she came running out of the house yelling at us to quick come in the house. She had her TV on and it showed the twin towers both in flames. We were very shocked.

Then we heard that they had completely shut down the border. We had no idea how or when we would get out of Canada. We continued on our trip, arrived at Ellsworth, New Brunswick, two days later, hoping to get on the ferry, and were told that the border would be opened to Americans that afternoon which was when our ferry reservation was for.

Needless to say, it was an experience that we will never forget.

Elizabeth Robinson, Portage