Ready to hit the road? We've got some ideas for you

A summer road trip is a tradition that spans generations for families across the United States.

Everyone has a story about packing up to drive out West with their families or hitting the road with buddies with or without a specific destination in mind. The summer road trip is so pervasive its practically a genre in TV and movies.

While some people have resumed their usual travel schedules, others are just easing back into things after a year of plans that were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Either way, we have some short trip ideas for you in today’s edition of the paper. These are largely outdoor based adventures that even the most risk adverse traveler should be comfortable giving a try.

The first destination is Devil’s Lake State Park, right in our backyard with attractions in Wisconsin Dells also listed. While you may have visited these places before (and in some cases frequently) they are worth another look. There is a depth of history and experiences available at Devil’s Lake that appeals to everyone whether they are first timers or frequent visitors and whether they are more inclined to build sand castles or climb cliffs.

Its a destination that deserves another look as you venture out this summer.