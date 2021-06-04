Recall election set for Dodge County Board Supervisory District 10

Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson announced Thursday that the recall petition offered for filing by Dan Siegmann for the recall of County Board Supervisor, District 10, Thomas J. Schaefer, has been officially certified.

This means that a recall election will take place on July 13, for voters in the town of Rubicon, village of Neosho and Wards 18 and 19, city of Hartford. If a primary is needed, it will be held on July 13 and the recall election will be held on Aug. 10.

Siegmann has filed to run for that seat and Thomas J. Schaefer name automatically appears on the ballot. Other persons who wish to run as candidates in the recall election are now eligible to complete necessary paperwork and circulate nomination papers.

Schaefer received 674 votes in the April 7, 2020 election when he ran unopposed. There were 35 write-in votes. The recall petition included 381 verified signatures.

All paperwork must be filed with the County Clerk by 5 p.m. on June 15. Opposition candidates must obtain the signatures of at least 20, and no more than 100 eligible voters within the 10th Supervisory District in order to be included on the ballot.

Contact Gibson for required paperwork at (920) 386-3605.

