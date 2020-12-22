Recent Baraboo grad releases original songs, wins three Madison music awards

A pianist since the age of 8 and a vocalist since “forever,” Baratone said music was just a hobby until she started writing her own music last year. The Baraboo native also played trumpet at BHS and knows some guitar and bass. This is the first year she said she would call herself a musician.

There’s a legacy in her talent: Her father, Dan Bullock, sang in Mission Blue, a hard rock band that performed around Madison before the turn of the century.

“He’s always been such a huge part of my life musically, so I guess I just kind of took after him,” Baratone said, adding that he’s always been supportive and encouraging.

He also connected her with Schluter, Bullock’s own producer in the 1990s. Schluter said he hadn’t heard from Bullock in years until he called to ask if Megatone Studios would record his daughter and son, both musicians. COVID-19 got in the way before they could get to his son.

Schluter said Bullock was in the studio with Baratone for every session, helping to coach her. In Schluter’s experience as a producer and guitar teacher, children of musicians are “almost like superhuman musicians because it’s in their blood, and she definitely got a healthy dose of that,” he said.