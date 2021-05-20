Recognition received after over 50 years for Columbia County man

A combat veteran from the Vietnam era was given his proper recognition 50 years after his service with the help of the local veteran’s office.
“These kinds of services really mean a lot to me and this county and we will always value the service of our veterans,” said County Chair Vern Gove. Gove said the ceremony was supposed to take place in 2020, but COVID-19 forced the county to push it back.
“This is a long time coming and we would like Bill (Sommers) to have the recognition he deserves and awards he earned so many years ago,” Tammi Brueggman said.
Brueggman served in the U.S. Army for over 26 years and now works in the Columbia County Veterans Service Office. She said Sommers came into the office in 2019 requesting his list of medals and personnel files. The information he received did not accurately show the awards he had earned.
“I am humbled to be a small part of righting a disservice that was afforded to a gentlemen and a combat veteran I am honored to know,” Brueggman said. “William 'Bill' Sommers was a sergeant in the U.S. Army having served from August 23 1967 to August 22 1969. He served in the Vietnam War and is the recipient of two purple hearts for wounds received in combat.”
Brueggman filled out the proper paperwork and sent a letter to the National Military Personnel Records Center in St. Louis.
“The list we received was more accurate and reflected some of the awards that had been missing,” Brueggman said. “However, there was still something missing.”
It was Sommers’ eligibility for Presidential Unit Citation. In order to get that the group would need to show proof Sommers was awarded it.
That is when they started digging and they were searching for records from 1968 — specifically between March 7 and June 20.
Brueggman, Sommers and his wife Sue checked medical records line-by-line, searched the internet and looked through Vietnam-related books for any information until they found it.
“We were trying to do anything we could do help Bill,” Brueggman said. “Eventually I was reviewing Bill’s file and saw the award of a purple heart — the date was April 1968.”
The Presidential unit citation awarded to Sommers and his unit was read by Brueggman to the full county board Wednesday night.
“The first brigade ninth infantry division and attached units distinguished themselves by extraordinary heroism in connection with military operations against hostile forces in the Republic of Vietnam,” Brueggman said. “(This) unit re-opened Highway 4, a vital link between the MeKong Delta and Saigon…by their determined display of initiative, professional skill and extraordinary courage, which was in the highest traditions of the military service. The men of the first brigade ninth infantry division and attached units reflected the utmost credit.”
Brueggman said Sommers deserves not the just the correct medals, but the proper ribbons he was not afforded at the time he left the service.
List of ribbons presented:
• Presidential Unit Citation
• Combat infantry badge
• Purple Heart with oak leaf cluster, signifying his second in the war
• Army accommodation medal
• Vietnam Service medal with four bronze service stars, signifying that he served in four campaigns
• Vietnam Cross of Gallantry medal
• Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions medal
• Expert badge for automatic rifle
• Sharpshooter badge for machine gun
• Marksmen badge
Sommers made a brief statement following Brueggman reading off his list of medals.
“I appreciate this recognition,” Sommers said while holding back over 50 years of emotion to get to this point. As he exited the meeting, board members and members of the public stood to publicly thank Sommers for his service with a standing ovation.