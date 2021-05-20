Recognition received after over 50 years for Columbia County man

A combat veteran from the Vietnam era was given his proper recognition 50 years after his service with the help of the local veteran’s office.

“These kinds of services really mean a lot to me and this county and we will always value the service of our veterans,” said County Chair Vern Gove. Gove said the ceremony was supposed to take place in 2020, but COVID-19 forced the county to push it back.

“This is a long time coming and we would like Bill (Sommers) to have the recognition he deserves and awards he earned so many years ago,” Tammi Brueggman said.

Brueggman served in the U.S. Army for over 26 years and now works in the Columbia County Veterans Service Office. She said Sommers came into the office in 2019 requesting his list of medals and personnel files. The information he received did not accurately show the awards he had earned.

“I am humbled to be a small part of righting a disservice that was afforded to a gentlemen and a combat veteran I am honored to know,” Brueggman said. “William 'Bill' Sommers was a sergeant in the U.S. Army having served from August 23 1967 to August 22 1969. He served in the Vietnam War and is the recipient of two purple hearts for wounds received in combat.”