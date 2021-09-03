Record breaking crowds expected for Dells’ Wo-Zha-Wa Festival return

Wisconsin Dells Wo-Zha-Wa Days festival will return for its 54th year after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and is the events planners are expecting record breaking crowds.

The three day festival takes place Sept. 17-19. Wo-Zha-Wa Committee Chairperson Ed Wojnicz, who is also the mayor of Wisconsin Dells, is anticipating some “huge crowds” at this year’s event. About 150,000 people attend over the three days the festival is held, he said. He estimates crowds will increase 20% this year.

“Unless it rains, I think we are going to have a record weekend,” Wojnicz said. A rain date is not scheduled if inclement weather is an issue, he said.

Wojnicz said people come from all over the Midwest. He said people who attend the parade are from not only Wisconsin Dells but also the immediate surrounding area such as Reedsburg, Baraboo, Briggsville and Adams. Wo-Zha-Wa means “to have fun” in Ho-Chunk.

“It’s turned into one of the major festivals in the state,” Wojnicz said.