BARABOO — For more than 30 years, Fall Fair on the Square has taken over Baraboo’s downtown, and this year will be no exception with a record number of vendors participating in the event.
The fair, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, will host almost 170 art and craft vendors from all over the region and the Midwest, said Downtown Baraboo Inc. event coordinator Mary Hultman. In past years, the event has featured about 140 to 150 vendors.
“We are sold out of space, which is a first time in the history of the event. Which is very cool,” said Hultman.
Along with a record number of arts and crafts vendors, who will sell art or handmade products, the fair also will feature demonstrations from local artists.
“We are trying to acknowledge our local Baraboo artists and crafters,” said Hultman. “We just want to emphasize how cool Baraboo is.”
Jack Young Middle School art teacher Tim Znidarsich will demonstrate print making from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Znidarsich and his wife will illustrate traditional wood printmaking, where the artist places ink onto a block of wood carved with an image and presses the image onto paper, canvas or fabric using a traditional printing press. Attendees will have the opportunity to press their own print.
The couple owns a small print-making business out of their basement, and their products can be purchased at Bekah Kate’s Kitchen in downtown Baraboo. They also sell their products at the annual Spring Fair on the Square.
You have free articles remaining.
“I hope people come down and see what this is, it’s kind of a lost art,” said Znidarsich. “I hope people enjoy it.”
The fair this year will bring the usual arts and crafts vendors, along with local musical performances and entertainment by local musician Abby Spencer from 9 a.m. to noon and JT Funk Blues Review from 1-4 p.m. Entertainment also will include a show from JT Howell’s Comedy Juggling at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The event will also feature kids activities like bounce house options and restaurant vendors featuring a few local options. In addition, the event will feature a community square section to promote nonprofits throughout Baraboo.
The Fall Fair will feature fire pits this year, to keep attendees warm against potentially chilly October weather. Downtown Baraboo Inc. is borrowing fire pits from organizers of the Baraboo Night Market to offer warming stations throughout the Square. The wood was donated by Hack-Away Forest Products, a Baraboo business.
“We have found that weather doesn’t seem to scare people away,” said Dee Marshall, president of Downtown Baraboo Inc. “It’s Wisconsin, people are just used to it and they look forward to this event.”
In conjunction with the Fall Fair, the Baraboo Fire Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rouges and Ruffians, a Renaissance fair also will take place at Circus World.
“Baraboo is going to be very busy on Saturday,” said Hultman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)