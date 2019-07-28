MAYVILLE — A different kind of crowd will soon be walking the halls of a downtown Mayville landmark.
The former Mayville Middle School, also known as the Red Brick School at 200 Dayton St., is set to become an apartment building. Geoffrey Littrel bought the school from Dave Thomas, who had owned the building since the 1990s, for $599,000, according to county records. Planning for the future development is in the early stages.
Littrel, who lives in West Bend and runs a contracting business, said he noticed while driving down Main Street that the school was for sale.
“The first time I looked at it, I knew it was a project I wanted to do,” said Littrel, who also bought another apartment in town. “It’s an amazing building.”
The middle school moved to a new building on Henninger Street in 1997 as the school district sold off the main school portion. The 1927 gymnasium and a 1950s addition, which the school district held onto, were demolished a few years ago after falling into severe disrepair.
Since then, the red brick school hasn’t sat totally vacant: It’s been used as an arts center with a coffee shop and restaurant, storage for antiques and vintage items — even a living space for one. The plan right now is to develop the three-story building one floor at a time and open them as them as they’re finished, perhaps as soon as 2020.
Objects still in the school are being moved. Jean Natrop, who was recently offering furnishings out of the school for sale, said she will be moving her shop to the second floor of the old NAPA building, 125 S. Main St., in about a month. The pop-up shop Posie has taken over the first floor and the building’s facade is soon getting a facelift. NAPA itself moved to another place in town.
Inside the school, remnants of its old life have also stuck around, whether it’s an old-school Apple Computer sticker next to a stick in support of Operation Desert Storm on the window of room 203, or the cool black lab table in the middle of what was once a science classroom. Framed collages still hang in a stairwell. Some of the walls are made of marble, hard to imagine in a middle school today.
Even many of the lockers are still inside, but other walls have huge holes where they once were. Thomas said he sold some of the lockers to a man in Minnesota. Thomas, who now lives in Washington state, held an open house at the school to mark the 50th anniversary of his class’ graduation.
“The girls lockers had some money in them,” Thomas said. “The boys lockers had nothing.”
“The boys needed all their money to take their dates out,” Littrel joked.
At a plan commission hearing about the project last week, Main Street Mayvillle director Amy Brandt said the new apartment building will help ease housing pressure in town while boosting the vitality of downtown with new residents.
Where the gymnasium once stood will become the new Mayville library, facing John Street, as an entire block that includes the Limestone School and Foster Park is overhauled. The project received $1 million in seed funding and the library committee has hired an architectural firm to work through site analysis and initial planning to replace the current library on Main Street, which is seen as outdated, cramped and inaccessible.
