RED FISH, BLUE FISH: Beaver Dam natives search for common ground in new political podcast

Youngdale said he knew he and Samadani were doing something right when his son’s 21-year-old friend commented that he loved the podcast. After asking him why, the young man answered that the liked the tone. He went on to say that the listener can tell when the conversations get hard, but realizes the importance of getting along with one another.

Although they are new to podcasting, they have received much positive feedback from the episodes. Some have said the conversations provide positive, mature conversations for those who don’t have people to talk to about the difficult issues facing the country. Others have commented that they were surprised two people can have such varying viewpoints and still be friends.

“That’s actually an incentive to listen,” said Samadani.

Youngdale said the heart behind the project is to replenish the kind of respect that can happen in good discourse.

“We truly both value growing up in Beaver Dam and love the salt of the earth people,” he said. “What we’re carrying forward in the podcast, that’s Beaver Dam, that’s who we are and the way we were raised and so we’re trying to preserve a little bit of that.”

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

