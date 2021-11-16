Red Kettle campaign returns to Portage on Friday

The Salvation Army Bell Ringers will be back Friday after a spectacular year of donations in 2020.
Karren Alden of the Portage Kiwanis Club helps run the Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army. She said the campaign officially starts on Friday at 8 a.m. when there will be bell ringers at Festival Foods, 2915 New Pinery Road in Portage, at each entry door and the campaign expands next weekend.
“Next weekend we’ll have bell ringers at both doors at Wal-Mart and Walgreens,” Alden said. “There will also be bell ringers at Piggly Wiggly stores.”
Standing inside Festival Foods on Tuesday afternoon people were already putting donations into the red kettle. Bell Ringers operate on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Alden said even though the Kiwanis Club had some issues last year getting bell ringers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had it’s best year for raising funds in 2020.
“People just really wanted to give back to the community due to the situation we’re all going through,” Alden said.
She stated in 2019 the group raised just over $40,000, but the group raised $46,521 in 2020.
“Our best year ever,” Bill Nelms said.
Nelms helps with the Red Kettle campaign, he said the 97% of money donated during the campaign goes back into western Columbia County. The Salvation Army uses the money for utility assistance, emergency lodging, rental assistance and the annual coat drive.
On Tuesday afternoon Peter Holzman of the Dells Area Cruisers donated funds to the Red Kettle Campaign with money raised from the group’s Automotion Classic Car Show in the Wisconsin Dells.
Holzman said the group gives $3,000 every year to 18 local charity organizations including a number of food pantries and Shop with a Cop programs.
“Our main reason for holding the car show is to donate to these local charities,” Ron Nelson of the Dells Area Cruisers said. “There are so many good things the Salvation Army does for people in this community.”
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly traveling at 111 mph on the interstate near New Lisbon.
Peter Holzman of the Dells Area Cruisers makes the first officials donation on Tuesday afternoon to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign which begins Friday at Festival Foods in Portage. Karren Alden of the Portage Kiwanis Club is excited the campaign is returning for another year.