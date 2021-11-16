Red Kettle campaign returns to Portage on Friday

The Salvation Army Bell Ringers will be back Friday after a spectacular year of donations in 2020.

Karren Alden of the Portage Kiwanis Club helps run the Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army. She said the campaign officially starts on Friday at 8 a.m. when there will be bell ringers at Festival Foods, 2915 New Pinery Road in Portage, at each entry door and the campaign expands next weekend.

“Next weekend we’ll have bell ringers at both doors at Wal-Mart and Walgreens,” Alden said. “There will also be bell ringers at Piggly Wiggly stores.”

Standing inside Festival Foods on Tuesday afternoon people were already putting donations into the red kettle. Bell Ringers operate on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bell Ringers Wanted If you want to volunteer to be a bell ringer for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign can register at www.registertoring.com or by calling 608-617-3237.

Alden said even though the Kiwanis Club had some issues last year getting bell ringers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had it’s best year for raising funds in 2020.

