Red Kettle Concert in Beaver Dam to be broadcast online

In a time when the word “canceled” dominates the social calendars, one local holiday tradition will not be canceled, but instead changed.
The 12th annual Red Kettle Concert will go on, albeit virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to organizer Joanne Tyjeski.
The holiday concert held in the Beaver Dam High School auditorium has enthusiastically been supported by area residents in the past, raising more than $45,000 in donations for the Salvation Army in Dodge County.
Tyjeski said although a virtual concert is a different way of doing music, it still provides participants and viewers an opportunity to hear traditional Christmas carols and help our neighbors in need.
“Not everybody has the ability to do something virtually. But we’ve got some of our very favorites that are going to be part of the concert, a couple of new people and some big ensembles,” she said. “Connor Klavekoske is sending in an organ solo, which is a great because that’s something he wouldn’t have the chance to play at the high school.”
One of the treasured attractions of the event is when the church choirs combine to form the Ecumenical Choir.
“Mike Mangan is taking on the task of organizing the Ecumenical Choir into a virtual group and I applaud him for that,” she said.
Anyone interested in being a part of that choir, which will sing “All on a Silent Night,” can find step-by-step instructions and music at trinityumbd.org/ministries/redkettle2020.cfm.
Video submissions are due Nov. 22 and late submissions cannot be accepted. Contact Mangan with any questions at mmangan8@gmail.com or 920-296-5643.
Tyjeski said Jim Dittman has volunteered to edit the submissions together and the plan is for the concert to be broadcast Dec. 6 on YouTube and Facebook.
“Throughout the concert we will be sharing ways that you can donate to the Salvation Army and help people in the county fill their basic living needs.”
