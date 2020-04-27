Red Ridge Ranch in Mauston holds Gymkhana Series awards virtually

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since 2005, Cindy Kanarowski-Peterson and husband Lyle Peterson of Red Ridge Ranch in Mauston have hosted a Gymkhana Series at their arena.

The season runs every Thursday night from June until September with hundreds of competitors coming from across Wisconsin as well as other states. Competitors range from those just starting out, all the way to a multiple time NFR barrel racing qualifier. Points are tallied throughout the season in individual events as well as All-Around Champion and Reserve Champion in three age divisions. The season is capped off with a celebration in the spring of the following year. This year winners got to choose their prizes and everyone was looking forward to them being presented at their April 2020 annual banquet to celebrate the success of the 2019 season.

Little did they know at the time, their awards banquet, along with most everything else in the country, would have to be cancelled because of precautions with the coronavirus.

But did that faze organizers of the event? Absolutely not! Rather than cancel completely, a clever idea was presented to hold an online version. Winners were congratulated, descriptions and pictures of the prizes won were shown on social media - all in the safety of their homes.

The names of the winners, events and prizes won are as follows: