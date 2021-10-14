Red Ridge Ranch offers Halloween family fun

Peterson begins setting up the display every year in August, and it takes between four and six weeks to get everything prepared. Peterson and her employees create the hay maze, decorate the ranch with paintings and signs made from scratch by her neighbor Bonnie Kissack, harvest between 4-5,000 pumpkins, create the hay ride course and borrow animals from the Amish for the petting zoo.

“It’s a lot of hard work, and every year I say I’m not going to do it again,” Peterson said. “As soon as it’s gone though I miss it… and it’s become a tradition, you listen here (in the courtyard) and hear people talking about how they’ve come back every year.”

After visiting a now-defunct ranch with a similar program along with Kissack in the early 2000s Peterson came up with the idea for the Halloween-themed activities at her ranch.

“I saw theirs and was like, ‘I can do better than that,’” Peterson said. “It was small and there wasn’t much to do, I thought I could improve on it… and there really isn’t much like this in the area.”