Red Shed opens in new Baraboo location to good business despite coronavirus closures

While many other local businesses remain shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of Baraboo’s most colorful stores reopened in mid-April in a new location, just under a mile away from its former home.
Red Shed Garden & Gifts owner Michelle Glaser said the produce she sells makes the business essential under the state’s stay-at-home order. With people mostly relegated to their homes, Glaser said more seem to be growing their own vegetables.
“Things are selling fast,” she said. Business has been going well since she officially opened in mid-April, leading to a “crazy busy” last weekend, she said Monday.
Her customers also seem to be happy to support local businesses over the “big-box” retailers that are able to remain open because they sell groceries and other essentials, Glaser said.
“I’m just grateful that they’re coming here and not there,” she said.
“I was very nervous about my new spot, but everybody seems to be loving it, so that’s good too.”
Tina and Kyle Baker of Portage stopped at Red Shed on April 27 when they noticed the store was open. They said they were in Baraboo to shop at one of Glaser’s big-box competitors, Menards.
“There’s beautiful stuff out here,” Kyle Baker said of Red Shed’s outdoor decor.
The shop needed more space to accommodate its growing inventory of plants, yard decorations and gifts, according to Glaser. She moved it from its original rented space at 302 Eighth St. in Baraboo, closing at the end of November, to 1139 8th St.
Mauston resident Mary Jodarski, wearing a mask made by her daughter’s friend, complimented the new location’s larger space and off-street parking. Her April 27 trip to Baraboo — just to visit Red Shed — was her first time out since the state imposed the stay-at-home order.
Jodarski said she appreciated Red Shed being open.
“We needed some succulents,” she said.
Glaser encourages customers to practice social distancing. Roughly half of them have been wearing masks, she said. The business also is offering delivery and no-contact pick-up. Call 608-415-9199 or visit Red Shed’s Facebook page, facebook.com/redshedbaraboo, for more information.
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Red Shed reopens in new Baraboo location
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.