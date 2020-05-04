Red Shed opens in new Baraboo location to good business despite coronavirus closures

“I’m just grateful that they’re coming here and not there,” she said.

“I was very nervous about my new spot, but everybody seems to be loving it, so that’s good too.”

Tina and Kyle Baker of Portage stopped at Red Shed on April 27 when they noticed the store was open. They said they were in Baraboo to shop at one of Glaser’s big-box competitors, Menards.

“There’s beautiful stuff out here,” Kyle Baker said of Red Shed’s outdoor decor.

The shop needed more space to accommodate its growing inventory of plants, yard decorations and gifts, according to Glaser. She moved it from its original rented space at 302 Eighth St. in Baraboo, closing at the end of November, to 1139 8th St.

Mauston resident Mary Jodarski, wearing a mask made by her daughter’s friend, complimented the new location’s larger space and off-street parking. Her April 27 trip to Baraboo — just to visit Red Shed — was her first time out since the state imposed the stay-at-home order.

Jodarski said she appreciated Red Shed being open.

“We needed some succulents,” she said.