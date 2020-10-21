Redbeard Bowfishing in Wisconsin Dells combines fishing and hunting experience

Dennis Mitchell has been into fishing most of his life.

When he was first asked to go bowfishing with a friend, he laughed at the concept, which combines both hunting with a bow and arrow and fishing in one sport.

“It was incredibly exciting,” Mitchell said of his first experience. “It’s like hunting a fish. There’s adrenaline there. I missed like the first ten fish I shot at. It was very exciting though.”

Fifteen years after that first experience he owns his own business, Redbeard Bowfishing, in Wisconsin Dells. The company has introduced many locals from the Dells area and people from around the Midwest to bowfishing, including residents along the Wisconsin River. People from around the nation and world, places like Canada and China, have also reserved their spot for a charter as tourists look for something unique to do in the Dells.

While Mitchell said he enjoys hunting, he prefers bowfishing because there is constant activity and action with the sport. Unlike hunting, Mitchell said bowfishing doesn’t require as much patience.

“You’re not waiting for that one buck to walk by,” he said. “You just see the fish, you shoot the fish.”