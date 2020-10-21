Redbeard Bowfishing in Wisconsin Dells combines fishing and hunting experience

Dennis Mitchell has been into fishing most of his life.
When he was first asked to go bowfishing with a friend, he laughed at the concept, which combines both hunting with a bow and arrow and fishing in one sport.
“It was incredibly exciting,” Mitchell said of his first experience. “It’s like hunting a fish. There’s adrenaline there. I missed like the first ten fish I shot at. It was very exciting though.”
Fifteen years after that first experience he owns his own business, Redbeard Bowfishing, in Wisconsin Dells. The company has introduced many locals from the Dells area and people from around the Midwest to bowfishing, including residents along the Wisconsin River. People from around the nation and world, places like Canada and China, have also reserved their spot for a charter as tourists look for something unique to do in the Dells.
While Mitchell said he enjoys hunting, he prefers bowfishing because there is constant activity and action with the sport. Unlike hunting, Mitchell said bowfishing doesn’t require as much patience.
“You’re not waiting for that one buck to walk by,” he said. “You just see the fish, you shoot the fish.”
According to the DNR website, bowfishing can only be conducted on certain species of fish. The lower Wisconsin River from the Prairie du Sac dam to the US Highway 12 bridge has a bow/cross season from May 2 until Nov. 30, according to the DNR website.
Support Local Journalism
Like anything, bowfishing also requires a lot of practice before one gets better, Mitchell said. The season for Redbeard Bowfishing is from April until the end of October, depending on weather.
Mitchell said many groups will make a reservation with the company, including bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthdays, anniversaries and businesses for team building activities. Some of his business was affected by COVID-19 as many of those activities weren’t seen due to the pandemic, he said.
Mitchell said bowfishing is something anyone can do and everyone who tries it usually enjoys it.
“It’s not just for the hunters,” he said. “It’s for anybody to try and it’s fun for anyone.”
He’s noticed serious hunters have a harder time fishing with a bow and arrow as they wait for the right shot versus someone who’s bowfished for the first time.
Mitchell said the company provides equipment to bowfish and a state licensed guide to teach the proper bowfishing technique. Those 16-years-old and up need a fishing license.
Besides day tours, Redbeard Bowfishing will conduct many night tours where many species of wildlife from the Wisconsin River make an appearance. Mitchell said guests have seen many types of animals from beavers, fox, baby black bear cubs, snapping and leatherback turtles.
“We see lots of cool wildlife and it’s very peaceful,” he said. “The beauty of the river alone is worth the charter.”
Those looking for more information on Redbeard Bowfishing can call Mitchell at 608-369-1669 or visit its website www.redbeardbowfishing.com. Bookings can also be made online through its website.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.