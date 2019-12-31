Redesign planned for Gateway Drive intersection in Beaver Dam

A busy intersection in Beaver Dam is expected to receive a major redesign.

Planning is underway for changes to the intersection of Gateway Drive/Highway B and Corporate Drive/Frances Lane in Beaver Dam near Walmart to improve driver safety.

The island will be shifted over. According to engineering director Ritchie Piltz, who briefed other officials earlier this month, the redesign will add a dedicated left-turn lane turning onto Corporate Drive, past Nunatak Coffee and going toward the YMCA. A Verizon store is under construction at that intersection.

Currently, there is one lane for cars turning right and one lane for cars either going forward or turning left. The project is likely to go out for bid in 2021.

The redesign project will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The city received a grant for 90 percent of the construction costs and 100 percent of the engineering costs, taking out about $60,000 in borrowing for the proposed project in 2018 and 2019.

Council member Cris Olson expressed concerns about the lack of pedestrian infrastructure at that intersection. There are no sidewalks for people in an area with a lot of businesses and traffic congestion.