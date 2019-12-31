Redesign planned for Gateway Drive intersection in Beaver Dam

A busy intersection in Beaver Dam is expected to receive a major redesign.
Planning is underway for changes to the intersection of Gateway Drive/Highway B and Corporate Drive/Frances Lane in Beaver Dam near Walmart to improve driver safety.
The island will be shifted over. According to engineering director Ritchie Piltz, who briefed other officials earlier this month, the redesign will add a dedicated left-turn lane turning onto Corporate Drive, past Nunatak Coffee and going toward the YMCA. A Verizon store is under construction at that intersection.
Currently, there is one lane for cars turning right and one lane for cars either going forward or turning left. The project is likely to go out for bid in 2021.
The redesign project will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The city received a grant for 90 percent of the construction costs and 100 percent of the engineering costs, taking out about $60,000 in borrowing for the proposed project in 2018 and 2019.
Council member Cris Olson expressed concerns about the lack of pedestrian infrastructure at that intersection. There are no sidewalks for people in an area with a lot of businesses and traffic congestion.
The Common Council typically makes a final decision on what major infrastructure projects to pursue one year at a time. Officials would likely consider other local 2021 projects during the fall of 2020.
Major road projects that are being pursued next year include:
- Roosevelt Drive from Webster Street to Park Avenue
- South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive
- West Burnett Street from Center Street to York Street
- Prospect Avenue from Eilbes Avenue to Crystal Lake Road
- The extension of sewer and water services on Madison Street for the upcoming Kwik Trip expansion
