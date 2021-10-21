Reduced revenues, spending expected in 2022, Mauston levy likely to increase

Elected and city officials in Mauston met Oct. 19 to discuss next year’s budget, with City Administrator Randy Reeg indicating that despite reduced spending, reduced revenues will likely cause an increase in the tax levy.
Residents of Mauston currently pay a mill rate of about $30.22 per $1,000 of assessed value and the city’s portion of that rate is $11.20 per $1,000 of assessed value. Although an official proposed budget is not expected until the final week of October, discussions during a budget workshop Oct. 19 between elected officials and department heads about a preliminary budget revealed the mill rate is expected to increase by about $1.05 barring further spending cuts or increased revenues.
A preliminary budget used as a baseline for the workshop shows the city is expecting about $5.15 million in revenues in 2022, a decrease from the adopted budget in 2021 that estimated revenues of $5.37 million.
“We knew 2022 was going to be a rough year,” Reeg said. “It was pretty much always going to be tight.”
Reeg said the city is reducing spending to offset the reduced revenue, but the city is still expecting an increase in the overall levy in part because the debt service is down and causing an overall about $100,000 increase in the levy. Mauston is expecting reduced transportation aid from the state by about $40,000, and reduced interest of about $20,000.
Mauston is further expecting an increase of about $9,000 for elections in 2022, with four possible elections on the calendar, and the city is preparing to pay for a full external revaluation of properties in the amount of about $65,000 as the city’s assessed value is more than $30 million below the number the state uses for equalized value.
Officials cut an additional about $180,000 in spending during the workshop, reducing expected contributions to the equipment replacement fund by about 10%, using existing fund balances to pay for the assessment and zoning fees, and reducing the public works expenditures for milling and seal coating.
While the city is expecting a “tough year” in 2022, Reeg said Mauston can look forward to 2023 with the closing of one of the TIF districts adding $60 million in value back onto the city’s books.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Reeg said.
Reeg said the city will have a proposed budget in the Oct. 28 Juneau County Star Times for public review, and a hearing for public comment will occur after the proposed budget is published. Based on feedback during public comment the city will continue to revise the budget in November prior to adoption.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.