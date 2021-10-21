Reduced revenues, spending expected in 2022, Mauston levy likely to increase

Elected and city officials in Mauston met Oct. 19 to discuss next year’s budget, with City Administrator Randy Reeg indicating that despite reduced spending, reduced revenues will likely cause an increase in the tax levy.

Residents of Mauston currently pay a mill rate of about $30.22 per $1,000 of assessed value and the city’s portion of that rate is $11.20 per $1,000 of assessed value. Although an official proposed budget is not expected until the final week of October, discussions during a budget workshop Oct. 19 between elected officials and department heads about a preliminary budget revealed the mill rate is expected to increase by about $1.05 barring further spending cuts or increased revenues.

A preliminary budget used as a baseline for the workshop shows the city is expecting about $5.15 million in revenues in 2022, a decrease from the adopted budget in 2021 that estimated revenues of $5.37 million.

“We knew 2022 was going to be a rough year,” Reeg said. “It was pretty much always going to be tight.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}