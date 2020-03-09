Reedsburg among first cities in state to access U.S. Cellular 5G network

U.S. Cellular customers in Reedsburg will soon have access to faster internet on their mobile phones.
Reedsburg will be among the first cities in the state to access the company’s new 5G network with the launch of the three new smartphones released March 6, the 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G, the company announced in a March 9 press release.
Director of Sales for Company Owned Retail in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois Jared Blecha said 253,000 customers throughout the state will be covered with the 5G network including cities like Oshkosh, Janesville and Racine.
The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Wisconsin is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2019, U.S. Cellular invested $56 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Wisconsin residents, according to the release.
“It’s a brand new data network,” Blecha said about the 5G network in a separate interview. “5G is all about speed, while at the same time it is going to enhance their experience on the network.”
According to the press release, the 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones are compatible with U.S. Cellular’s current 4G LTE network. The company will enhance its product portfolio by introducing new 5G smartphones, 5G connected devices, IoT solutions and other customer value added products throughout 2020, according to the release.
“That portfolio will continue to grow as we continue to build the network,” Blecha said.
The company is bringing fairness to wireless by building its 5G network in both urban and rural areas. This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in hundreds of Iowa and Wisconsin communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience, according to the release. It’s the first phase of a planned multi-year network expansion for 5G across its customer footprint.
Blecha said those who want to check if they are covered by the company’s 5G network can visit https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map to view a map. The map be updated throughout the year and beyond as more 5G network coverage is added.
For more information visit U.S. Cellular’s 5G network, visit https://www.uscellular.com/plans/network-innovation/5g-technology.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.