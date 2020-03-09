Reedsburg among first cities in state to access U.S. Cellular 5G network

U.S. Cellular customers in Reedsburg will soon have access to faster internet on their mobile phones.

Reedsburg will be among the first cities in the state to access the company’s new 5G network with the launch of the three new smartphones released March 6, the 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G, the company announced in a March 9 press release.

Director of Sales for Company Owned Retail in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois Jared Blecha said 253,000 customers throughout the state will be covered with the 5G network including cities like Oshkosh, Janesville and Racine.

The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Wisconsin is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2019, U.S. Cellular invested $56 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Wisconsin residents, according to the release.

“It’s a brand new data network,” Blecha said about the 5G network in a separate interview. “5G is all about speed, while at the same time it is going to enhance their experience on the network.”

