Ever want to be whisked away on a magic carpet ride? For the Reedsburg Area High School Junior Players, that dream became reality this summer.
The 21-year old drama program wrapped up its production of “Aladdin Jr.” on July 28, concluding another year of offering the live theater experience to middle school-aged kids. This is the first time the program has performed in the summer, which gave the kids more access to their performance space and time to work on their craft.
However, they did not start with an overabundance of time. According to stage director Andy Matz, rehearsals had to start late this year due to weather issues. Flooding left the cast and crew with only six weeks to learn everything that goes into a full-on musical production.
“We had to start a little later because of the flooding we had,” Matz said. “It made school end a little later than usual, so (we started) early to mid-June.”
The time crunch was not apparent in the finished product. The sets, performances and choreography were impressively intricate for a middle school theater production, a mark of an experienced team. Two of the three directors, Matz and music director Benjamin Clark, were performers in the program during their time in middle school.
This was the trio’s first year leading the way for the Junior Players, as the previous directing corps left the program last year. According to Matz, he felt he had to step in and take the reins, as this program is important to the kids.
“This program means a lot to me. It’s what really got me thinking about acting as a craft,” Matz said. “It’s important to the community because it’s a gateway to doing high school productions and it gets a lot of kids who would never think about doing theater hooked on it.”
Clark, who just wrapped up a music degree at University of Wisconsin -Whitewater, also spent his middle school years performing with the Junior Players. He wants to make sure all the performers in his cast can follow along with the complex songs they are learning, and employs the older kids in the program to lead the way.
“A bunch of students have that middle ground of middle school going into it, and it’s definitely a challenge to teach all of them at the same level,” Clark said. “But we try to use a lot of peer influence from the older kids and help them teach the younger kids too.”
“Aladdin Junior” wrapped on July 28 with a Sunday matinee show. All signs point toward the Junior Players starting its 22nd season next summer.
