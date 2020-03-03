Reedsburg Area High School will present Home Show March 13-15

The 2020 season for the Reedsburg Area High School Choraliers competition show choir was one for the record books. Now the group will bring its competition show "History in the Making" to the Cal Center for its annual Home Show March 13-15.
Reedsburg Area High School Director of Choirs Kristen Sporakowski said records show this season was the most successful the group has had since she took over as choir director seven years ago. The Choraliers made finals at four of five competitions, including two fifth place award and one fourth place, she said.
The group also won its first grand championship since 2000 when it took the top prize Feb. 15 at Monona Grove and also winning best vocals and best band, she said.
Sporakowski said she believes the talent, ability and work ethic of the students have contributed to the success of this season’s show choir performances.
Home Show will end with the competition show while the first part will consist of all 70 students learning 8-10 new songs and choreography, music voted on by the students to perform at the event. Songs will include "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Laupner and a mix of songs from the musical Hamilton, she said.
Songs in the competition portion of Home Show include a variety of current and past popular songs including "Natural" by Imagine Dragons, "History Has It’s Eyes on You"/"Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story" from the musical Hamilton and "Trespassing" by Adam Lambert, she said.
Both portions of the show are about 45 minutes with a 15 minute intermission, she said. A raffle will be held during the intermission with those who purchase a ticket eligible to win a basket donated by the Choraliers families, she said.
Sporakowski said the students have worked hard since the season started in July, with regular practice beginning four days a week after the conclusion of the school districts performance of its fall musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." While its intense learning a new routine in a short amount of time, Home Show presents an opportunity for the students and audience to have fun as the season comes to an end, she said.
Gage McKnight, a senior at Reedsburg Area High School, agreed it is a stressful experience with rehearsing all the new and its competition songs but he said it's a fun type of stress.
“You get to work hard and I think everybody enjoys it because we are all doing something we really love and appreciate it,” McKnight said.
McKnight said the songs in the show recap the choraliers season, the perseverance after not making finals at its first competition early in the season and finishing on a strong note at the end the season.
Home Show is also a fundraiser for the group to cover expenses, like entry fees for shows, costumes and licensing for the music, she said. Adult tickets are available for $8 in advance at Viking Village Foods, Quillin’s Quality Foods and the high school at the door for $10. Children, students and seniors are $5 in advance and at the door.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.