Reedsburg Area High School will present Home Show March 13-15

Both portions of the show are about 45 minutes with a 15 minute intermission, she said. A raffle will be held during the intermission with those who purchase a ticket eligible to win a basket donated by the Choraliers families, she said.

Sporakowski said the students have worked hard since the season started in July, with regular practice beginning four days a week after the conclusion of the school districts performance of its fall musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." While its intense learning a new routine in a short amount of time, Home Show presents an opportunity for the students and audience to have fun as the season comes to an end, she said.

Gage McKnight, a senior at Reedsburg Area High School, agreed it is a stressful experience with rehearsing all the new and its competition songs but he said it's a fun type of stress.

“You get to work hard and I think everybody enjoys it because we are all doing something we really love and appreciate it,” McKnight said.

McKnight said the songs in the show recap the choraliers season, the perseverance after not making finals at its first competition early in the season and finishing on a strong note at the end the season.