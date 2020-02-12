Reedsburg Area Medical Center expands healthy lifestyle program to offer Medicare coverage

Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s Health 4U program, a community healthy lifestyle program offered by the hospital, is expanding its program in hopes of reaching more people.
The organization is offering the option for patients covered under Medicare to have the cost of the program covered under their plan on a one time basis starting in the 2020 session. Director of Rehab, Cardiac/Pulmonary, Massage Therapy and Employee Fitness Sandra Jewell said the program is structured to help those with metabolic system prevent from developing diabetes and reduce other complications, such as heart disease or stroke.
Jewell said the reason Reedsburg Area Medical Center wanted to provide the option of having the program covered under Medicare is to reach more people and provide it as an option for those who possibly couldn’t afford it.
Health and Fitness Coordinator Jason Noble said reaching more people also provides an opportunity to improve the health of the community, especially to prevent type 2 diabetes, something he said is a “large problem” for the country. The program was previously a self-pay program, with out of pocket costs ranging about $1,500 for the two year program.
The program for the upcoming session is offered from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays starting Feb. 17 and eight people are enrolled for the two year program with a 20 person class limit. Those interested in signing up can contact Jewell by Feb. 17 and the organization will take a list for a future session after the date, she said. She said the hospital may hold another session in March if there is enough interest in the program.
Noble said other people from Reedsburg and the surrounding Sauk County area, and even Juneau County, have completed the program.
Jewell said patients must meet three defining criteria for metabolic conditions for coverage under Medicare, such as a body mass index equal to or greater than 25, waist circumference of 35 or higher for women and 40 inches for men and increased low HDL or high LDL cholesterol. Those who aren’t on Medicare and want to sign up can pay out of pocket costs for the program or check with Jewell to see if there insurance will cover it and if patients meet the criteria for the classes.
Noble compared the Health 4U program to a Weight Watchers program, involving weekly scheduled classes for the first year and monthly support groups during the second year for participants meet to see how they are keeping up with lifestyle changes. The program is mainly discussion based with participants and Reedsburg Area Medical Center staff, such as dietitians and health and fitness professionals, coming up with an “action plan” to share their successes and challenges throughout the program, he said.
Other lifestyle habits are also discussed throughout the program, like eating around the holidays or coping with stress, Jewell said.
Noble said the program started in 2012 and has expanded the last two to three years to match the Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program administered by the Center for Disease Control. Jewell said the program qualified to cover Medicare patients after it was approved with full recognition by the CDC in 2019, meaning the hospital’s program met the CDC’s criteria with attendance, weight loss and reporting physical activity every class.
Jewell said the Health 4U program is the only nearby program to offer a Medicare coverage option in the northern portion of the state, with the other in Rice Lake.
Noble said the Health 4U program has produced successful results with patients reporting 10-15% weight loss, compared to CDC’s recommended 5%, with patients losing between 50 to 75 and even 100 pounds. Others have also reported reducing use of medications, Noble said.
“For someone who is going to come in and commit to making that lifestyle change and commit to adding exercise as a routine it really makes a large impact on their lifestyle,” Noble said.
Anyone looking for more information on the program can contact Jewell by phone at 608-768-6243 or email sjewell@ramchealth.org or visit the program’s website page www.ramchealth.com/community-health/classes-and-programs/health-4-u.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.