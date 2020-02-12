Reedsburg Area Medical Center expands healthy lifestyle program to offer Medicare coverage

Noble said other people from Reedsburg and the surrounding Sauk County area, and even Juneau County, have completed the program.

Jewell said patients must meet three defining criteria for metabolic conditions for coverage under Medicare, such as a body mass index equal to or greater than 25, waist circumference of 35 or higher for women and 40 inches for men and increased low HDL or high LDL cholesterol. Those who aren’t on Medicare and want to sign up can pay out of pocket costs for the program or check with Jewell to see if there insurance will cover it and if patients meet the criteria for the classes.

Noble compared the Health 4U program to a Weight Watchers program, involving weekly scheduled classes for the first year and monthly support groups during the second year for participants meet to see how they are keeping up with lifestyle changes. The program is mainly discussion based with participants and Reedsburg Area Medical Center staff, such as dietitians and health and fitness professionals, coming up with an “action plan” to share their successes and challenges throughout the program, he said.

Other lifestyle habits are also discussed throughout the program, like eating around the holidays or coping with stress, Jewell said.