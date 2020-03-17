Reedsburg Area Medical Center imposes visitor restrictions, evaluates appointments in response to COVID-19

Mercer said in a March 16 email the restrictions and guidelines could change. She would be in meetings through 9 p.m. March 16 and could not be reached for further comment.

Mercer said if one is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms including fever, cough and mild shortness of breath, to stay home and limit contact with others. Those who are experiencing symptoms, like severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and persistent pain or pressure in the chest, to go to the ER, but call first at 608-524-6487 so medical professionals can prepare for an arrival.

Those who do enter or leave the hospital and patient rooms must wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol based hand gel located throughout the facility. Staff is also taking protections by using face shield and masks in various areas throughout Reedsburg Area Medical Center.

Reedsburg Area Medical Center also announced on its Facebook page March 12 it will postpone all large classes and events, along with the indoor walking program until further notice.

Mercer said to prevent getting sick to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizing gel especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, using the restroom, before eating or preparing food and upon arrival and after leaving anywhere.