Reedsburg Area Medical Center offering COVID-19 screening, limited testing offered

He also said to call the hospital ahead of time coming to the parking lot, do not just show up, even for people who have scheduled appointments. The screening site will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, he said.

“Everybody coming here is getting screened regardless of why you are here,” he said.

Reedsburg Area Medical Center announced it was implementing visitor restrictions to one symptom free visitor/primary support person per patient allowed at a time at the hospital, including the birth center, March 16. The only exception is end of life situations, where there is no limit on the number of visitors as long as they are symptom free, meaning no runny nose, cough or fever.

The difference between screening and testing is a screening is where a medical provider will ask questions to determine the acuity level of the patient and whether they need attention and potential testing, he said.

“It’s asking questions to determine if testing might be warranted and if that’s the case that means you’re probably sick enough to be re-directed to the ER,” Wenninger said. “We have very limited ability here and everywhere to test for this stuff and since there’s no treatment for it, you want to only test the very sick.”