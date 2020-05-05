Reedsburg Area Medical Center resumes services postponed due to the virus

Hamburg said those with respiratory symptoms will be given a surgical mask while those with non-respiratory symptoms will receive a cloth mask. If someone has an active cough and can’t be placed in a room to be seen immediately, they may be asked to wait in their car and will be called once a room is available, she said.

Staff are also following standard cleaning and hygiene measures and will use personal protective equipment, like gloves, gowns, N95 masks and face shields if a patient has respiratory symptoms, both Baker and Hamburg said. All employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the facility everyday, have only two entrance points into the hospital and given a mask, she said.

Baker said surgery patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their scheduled appointment, whether or not they are showing symptoms of the virus. If the result comes back positive, the hospital will reschedule the surgery when safe to do so, typically at least 14 days.

The medical center is continuing to test for active cases of COVID-19 and is still working on scheduling a certain block of time each day, starting next week, for COVID-19 only testing for those showing symptoms of the coronavirus, Hamburg said.