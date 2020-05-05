Reedsburg Area Medical Center resumes services postponed due to the virus

Reedsburg Area Medical Center is resuming services that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with several safety measures in place.
Director of Specialty Clinics Kelly Hamburg said the Physicians Group Clinic and Specialty Clinic began opening normal operations and services starting May 4 for services put on hold to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, like mammograms, lab tests, physical therapy and elective surgeries.
Chief of Surgery Elizabeth Baker said multiple factors were taken into account on the hospitals decision to resume those non-emergency services, from the monitoring of COVID-19 cases at the state and county level, using website data to assist in estimating when cases would peak, the number of hospital beds at Reedsburg Area Medical Center and the staff’s ability to receive personal protective equipment.
“Based on all of those factors we have the ability to start seeing more patients and to start seeing and safely caring for our higher risk patients that were previously recommended to not come in,” Baker said.
Precautions are still being taken for cleanliness, safety and social distancing. The screening tent in the parking lot will come down at noon May 6, but stations will remain at the physicians group, main entrance of the hospital and specialty clinic for staff to check for temperatures and symptoms for anyone entering the facility, Hamburg said. The same visitor restrictions will still be in place and the waiting room will have chairs separated for social distancing, she said.
Hamburg said those with respiratory symptoms will be given a surgical mask while those with non-respiratory symptoms will receive a cloth mask. If someone has an active cough and can’t be placed in a room to be seen immediately, they may be asked to wait in their car and will be called once a room is available, she said.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center imposes visitor restrictions, evaluates appointments in response to COVID-19
Staff are also following standard cleaning and hygiene measures and will use personal protective equipment, like gloves, gowns, N95 masks and face shields if a patient has respiratory symptoms, both Baker and Hamburg said. All employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the facility everyday, have only two entrance points into the hospital and given a mask, she said.
Baker said surgery patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their scheduled appointment, whether or not they are showing symptoms of the virus. If the result comes back positive, the hospital will reschedule the surgery when safe to do so, typically at least 14 days.
The medical center is continuing to test for active cases of COVID-19 and is still working on scheduling a certain block of time each day, starting next week, for COVID-19 only testing for those showing symptoms of the coronavirus, Hamburg said.
Those who have a scheduled appointment can just show up, Hamburg said. She noted Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order places healthcare appointments and concerns as essential, so patients should not delay care.
“Those things are still considered something that the community should know is important such as taking care of wellness exams and immunization for kids and things like that,” she said. “Those things are still important to do right now and that the patients and the staff are all protected and that this is a very safe place to be.”
According to the center’s website, the hospital main entrance doors will be open daily, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. as of May 5. Hospital laboratory services are open to outpatients beginning at 7 a.m. Monday– Saturday and closed Sundays. The Specialty Group building is open weekdays from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Walk-in care, pharmacies and Physicans Group hours remain the same for now.
Anyone with questions can call the hospital’s main phone number at 608-524-6487, Physicians Group at 608-524-8611 or Specialty Group at 608-768-3900 for Specialty Group. More information and updates are on Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s website.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.