Reedsburg Area Medical Center sees spike in flu activity

The state has had one pediatric death due to the flu, according to a weekly influenza report that ended Jan. 4 on the Wisconsin Department of Health’s website. Five pediatric deaths have occurred around the nation and 32 since Oct. 1 2019.

Symptoms of the flu typically last five to seven days and include fever, chills and body aches and are more abrupt than a cold, which can happen at a more gradual rate.

Cherney said for those who have the flu to stay home drink lot of fluids, rest and take over the counter medicine, like ibuprofen or Tylenol for fever. She said to stay home until you don’t have a fever for 24 hours without the use of an anti-fever medication. Those who are very young or old can take an anti-viral medication at the hospital if they have the flu, she said.

To prevent getting the flu, she said to hand your wash, cover your mouth and nose with your forearm when coughing or sneezing and get the flu shot. While the flu shot can prevent the chances of getting the virus in the first place, it can have milder symptoms if one does catch it, she said.