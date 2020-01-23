Reedsburg Area Medical Center sees spike in flu activity

Reedsburg Area Medical Center Medical Lab Technologist Mindy McGlynn said she ran eight tests for influenza on the afternoon of Jan. 21, with four returning positive. She expected that number to increase by the evening.
With January and February comes snow but also cases of sickness, and in some cases the influenza virus. Nurse Practitioner Heather Cherney, who manages the walk in clinic at the hospital, said 31 positive cases were reported at the entire campus between the week of Jan. 13 –Jan. 19, up from nine cases the week prior.
Of that 31, nine cases were influenza A and 22 were influenza B, she said. One person has been hospitalized so far. Influenza B affects children and is similar to cold symptoms, compared to influenza A which is seen more in elderly people.
She said in a Jan. 21 interview the time frame of the increase was normal at the hospital for the flu season and thought activity would peak in the area in the coming weeks.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center started seeing influenza positive cases in November and increased during December. Usually January and February are the highest months for flu season, mainly because people are in confined areas during the winter months and the holiday season, she said. The influenza virus spreads through droplets, such as coughing on a surface or someone else can transmit the disease, she said.
The state has had one pediatric death due to the flu, according to a weekly influenza report that ended Jan. 4 on the Wisconsin Department of Health’s website. Five pediatric deaths have occurred around the nation and 32 since Oct. 1 2019.
Symptoms of the flu typically last five to seven days and include fever, chills and body aches and are more abrupt than a cold, which can happen at a more gradual rate.
Cherney said for those who have the flu to stay home drink lot of fluids, rest and take over the counter medicine, like ibuprofen or Tylenol for fever. She said to stay home until you don’t have a fever for 24 hours without the use of an anti-fever medication. Those who are very young or old can take an anti-viral medication at the hospital if they have the flu, she said.
To prevent getting the flu, she said to hand your wash, cover your mouth and nose with your forearm when coughing or sneezing and get the flu shot. While the flu shot can prevent the chances of getting the virus in the first place, it can have milder symptoms if one does catch it, she said.
She said a recent study found children who received the flu shot reduced the risk of hospitalization by 74%.
“It makes the symptoms milder or last less days,” she said. “You don’t get the flu from the flu shot.”
Those who still want to get a flu shot can call the walk in clinic at 608-524-6477 to make an appointment. Those who are having symptoms and want an antiviral medication can schedule an appointment with their provider or stop in at the walk in clinic anytime to see a doctor without an appointment.
The walk in clinic is located in the physician’s group building and is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and Weekends and Holidays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
