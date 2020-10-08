Reedsburg Area Medical Center updates guidelines, limits visitation with COVID-19 cases rising

In light of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, Reedsburg Area Medical Center announced its visitor guidelines have changed until further notice.
No visitors are allowed for inpatients. Exceptions can be made for end-of-life situations and pediatric patients as long they do not have COVID-19 symptoms, other contagious conditions or have breathing treatments ordered. In a press release from the medical center, staff said they "would be happy to assist with virtual visits."
For hospital birth center patients, there will be one symptom-free support person allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay.
Clinic patients including Walk-In Care and hospital outpatient appointments – One symptom-free support person allowed for pediatric patients or those with special needs or needing assistance.
Surgery Center – One symptom-free support person per patient. This support person is to remain the same for the duration of the patient’s stay, until discharge. RAMC asks this support person to remain in the patient’s room until the patient is discharged or provide a cell phone number to be contacted when the patient is ready for discharge. Surgery Center entrance remains locked. Please enter through the hospital main entrance.
Emergency Room – One symptom-free support person allowed. Exceptions may be considered for pediatric and end-of-life care so long as they are symptom free.
Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center – closed to inside visitations except for certain compassionate care situations. Scheduled outdoor visitation is allowed.
Additionally, beginning Friday, Oct. 9, the Sunshine Café, located inside of the hospital will be closed to the public.
In the release, Reedsburg Area Medical Center said it continuously monitors the needs of their patients, team members and communities.
"Our commitment to safety has never wavered and never will. Absolutely everyone’s health, protection and safety is our number one priority. From our rigorous screening program to our stringent use of personal protective gear for us and you, rest assured you are in exceptional hands. Please do not postpone the healthcare you need. We are safely here for you," staff said.
