Reedsburg Area United Fund auction falls short of $35,000 goal

The Reedsburg Area United Fund fell slightly short of its $35,000 goal for the 2020 auction.
Reedsburg Area United Fund Chairperson Jeannine Mueller said the amount raised during the week of the radio auction came up short by about less than $1,000. The final amount could be made up with cash donations still coming in, she said.
She said the final total raised from the event would be known in about two weeks, once all the money raised between the auction and cash donations has been accounted for.
“It takes a while to wrap this up,” Mueller said about the auction in a Jan. 27 interview.
The money will be distributed to 28 organizations in the Reedsburg and Weston School Districts this spring, she said.
Over 1,000 items were up for bid throughout the week, compared to 1,500 to 1,600 in previous years, she said. Because of the lower amount of items, the auction concluded at 10 p.m. Jan. 23, one day before the auction’s scheduled ending date, she said.
It is the first time the auction ended early in its 67 year history, she said. The auction started Jan. 20 at the VFW Hall in Reedsburg.
Despite falling short, Mueller said ending one day early provided more pick up time for people who bid on items and volunteers to pack up supplies rather than waiting until the weekend. She appreciates the effort all the people involved in the event, from the volunteers, to the people who donated and bid on items.
“We still did a great thing… she said. “Even though we were slightly under, it was a great auction and the community did a great job. I’m not disappointed at all and I’m still very proud of what the community has done.”
She said the auction went smoothly, especially with people who bid on items and dropping them off for donations, along with volunteers showing up for their shift, not running into issues with the weather.
Several items that went up for auction during the week include baked goods, toys and tickets. The auction held its kids night and farm night Jan. 22. Picking out a certain highlight or an item that went to most amount of money throughout the week is difficult because it takes a community of people coming together to pull off, she said.
“I hate to pick out anything special because I don’t care if it’s worth $10 or $1,000 it’s all very important,” she said.
The auction aired at three separate times on radio station WRDB 1400 AM, Reedsburg Utility Channel 12 television station and live streamed through the Reedsburg Area United Fund’s Facebook page. Reedsburg Area United Fund Committee Member Chris Anderson said in a Jan. 22 interview a new aspect during this year’s auction was accepting bids through the live feed as a way to modernize the auction. The Facebook live reached people beyond Reedsburg, even those who grew up with the auction who no longer live in the local area, he said.
Zach Landon, a Reedsburg resident, picked up two dozen peanut butter cookies he won a bid on Jan. 22 to share with the people in his office and his children. As a lifelong Reedsburg resident, he understands the significance of the auction.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for the community to come together and raise funds for the communities and charities in need,” Landon said.
