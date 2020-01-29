Reedsburg Area United Fund auction falls short of $35,000 goal

The Reedsburg Area United Fund fell slightly short of its $35,000 goal for the 2020 auction.

Reedsburg Area United Fund Chairperson Jeannine Mueller said the amount raised during the week of the radio auction came up short by about less than $1,000. The final amount could be made up with cash donations still coming in, she said.

She said the final total raised from the event would be known in about two weeks, once all the money raised between the auction and cash donations has been accounted for.

“It takes a while to wrap this up,” Mueller said about the auction in a Jan. 27 interview.

The money will be distributed to 28 organizations in the Reedsburg and Weston School Districts this spring, she said.

Over 1,000 items were up for bid throughout the week, compared to 1,500 to 1,600 in previous years, she said. Because of the lower amount of items, the auction concluded at 10 p.m. Jan. 23, one day before the auction’s scheduled ending date, she said.

It is the first time the auction ended early in its 67 year history, she said. The auction started Jan. 20 at the VFW Hall in Reedsburg.