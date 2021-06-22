Reedsburg arts groups create 'Discover Art Golf'

“They wanted me to make a visually striking piece that would pique people’s curiosity about the course and kind of point them in the direction and hopefully inspire them to go explore the trails,” Annis said.

Nick Bauer, a founding member of Disconsin Disc Golf Club, provided a tour to artists roughly six weeks ago. They walked the trails and took in the surroundings, which Annis said helped inspire her and why she included flora and fauna in her work.

Through the use of a “kinetic” work rather than “a monolithic, stagnant object” the art moves with the wind, “kind of emulating the trees in the background,” Annis said.

Other works include a woven dam-like structure, a ciporoke, or Ho-Chunk lodge, and a recreation of bear-sized beavers that would have roamed the area 10,000 years ago.

“All of them, I think in some way or another, are inspired by nature,” Matthews said.

Art pieces were in place when the course event opened June 12. The works will be there until Nov. 7, culminating in an amateur disc golf tournament Nov. 6 and a professional tournament the next day called The Battle of the Bog. People can also take lessons and receive discs decorated by local artist Josh Hess.