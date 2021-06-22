Reedsburg arts groups create 'Discover Art Golf'

Disc golfers will have some new art pieces to admire as they traverse the Half-Moon Lagoon course in Reedsburg as the result of a new program created by Wormfarm Institute, which uses art to bring attention to community assets.
Director of Programs Philip Matthews said founders Jay Salinas and Donna Neuwirth realized the course, which is hidden behind the Reedsburg public swimming pool, could be enhanced through artwork from local artists when visiting in the fall with a new puppy.
From there, a collaboration was born between Disconsin Disc Golf Club and Reedsburg Arts Link to create Discover Art Golf.
“This idea of temporary art works interspersed along the course that enhance features of it or provide a new challenge for players got started,” Matthews said. “And we started reaching out to artists.”
The course has 18 baskets with the artwork of nine local artists interspersed as competitors walk from one to the other. The artists are local, from Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo, Wonewoc and Loganville, while others come from Madison and Milwaukee.
The first piece visitors see is a carved, moving white structure created by Laura Annis of Baraboo, who has been making different types of art for more than 20 years, including murals and multi-dimensional pieces.
“They wanted me to make a visually striking piece that would pique people’s curiosity about the course and kind of point them in the direction and hopefully inspire them to go explore the trails,” Annis said.
Nick Bauer, a founding member of Disconsin Disc Golf Club, provided a tour to artists roughly six weeks ago. They walked the trails and took in the surroundings, which Annis said helped inspire her and why she included flora and fauna in her work.
Through the use of a “kinetic” work rather than “a monolithic, stagnant object” the art moves with the wind, “kind of emulating the trees in the background,” Annis said.
Other works include a woven dam-like structure, a ciporoke, or Ho-Chunk lodge, and a recreation of bear-sized beavers that would have roamed the area 10,000 years ago.
“All of them, I think in some way or another, are inspired by nature,” Matthews said.
Art pieces were in place when the course event opened June 12. The works will be there until Nov. 7, culminating in an amateur disc golf tournament Nov. 6 and a professional tournament the next day called The Battle of the Bog. People can also take lessons and receive discs decorated by local artist Josh Hess.
The course is one of a number of test plots, or experimental outdoor programs to create stronger connections between regional partners, Matthews said. The aim is to use art to highlight and help people discover new things.
“I just really enjoy the opportunity,” Annis said. “The trail itself is gorgeous and it’s kind of this little hidden gem in downtown Reedsburg. If this helps shed more light on its existence and gets more people out there, I’m happy to be a part of that. I love doing public art.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.