Reedsburg ArtsLink ends Reedikulus Arts Crawl

After four consecutive years, Reedsburg ArtsLink has decided it's time to bring an end to the Reedikulus Arts Crawl.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled events large and small throughout the nation due to health and safety concerns, Reedsburg ArtsLink Director Joann Mundth Douglas said the decision to not continue the event is for another reason.
Douglas said she felt the arts crawl had met its goal to bring awareness and accessibility to the arts with the general public. With that goal met, organizers felt it was time to redirect the energy and focus put into the Reedikulus Arts Crawl into another project to better support the participating artists and "dig deeper" into finding another way to impact the Reedsburg community without the work and time to plan a large event.
“It was a great event for Reedsburg. We thought last year was a really successful event..." Douglas said of the arts crawl. "We felt that it served the Reedsburg community, it served downtown businesses but it wasn’t as successful for our participating artists as we wanted it to be."
The Reedikulus Arts Crawl started in 2015 and brought together artists from many different mediums from poetry, performances, public art and multi-media projects. Douglas said it started as a “cooperative effort” between ArtsLink and a handful of local artists.
Over the years the event grew and in 2019 was the most successful year with an estimated 3,000 people in attendance, which included people within a 50- mile radius of Reedsburg including Madison and Milwaukee. Attendees also came from outside the state, like Kansas City, she said.
“We really feel like we ended on a high note and just because we start things doesn’t mean good things are going to happen for forever,” Douglas said. “It just felt like it was time to sunset that event.”
While the Reedikulus Arts Crawl has come to an end, a new beginning could take shape. Douglas said the Reedsburg ArtsLink is planning on options for what could eventually succeed the arts crawl but didn't give many details because its all still in the planning phase.
“We’re still ruminating and still giving shape to a variety of possibilities,” Douglas said.
Rather than emphasize on a large public event, Douglas said ArtsLink wants to focus on another project to better serve the artists and community.
“We wanted to work deeper; we felt there might be other things we could be doing that might have a bigger impact on our community and not without the huge workload of a community event,” she said.
Other cancellations, postponements and changes
Like other organizations, Reedsburg ArtsLink has had to cancel events and postpone projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Douglas said the organization’s summer arts program with the city parks and recreation department is cancelled due to safety concerns. In addition, phase four of park development for Harvest Park was delayed. The Second Sundays at the Painted Forest in Valton, which is held in partnership with Edgewood College and Reedsburg ArtsLink, is also cancelled for the summer.
Changes have also been made to Make Music Day in Reedsburg, scheduled for June 21, with a non-traditional route due to health and safety concerns with the coronavirus.
Unlike in the past when a website would list locations of performing artists, Douglas said the public will be invited to participate on their own, by playing music on front porches or apartment balconies. Participants can livestream their performances and Reedsburg ArtsLink will share it through its social media page.
The event is free and welcome to anyone to participate, whether a skilled musician or not.
More information on Make Music Day is on Make Music Day Reedsburg Facebook page.
Megan paints mural
Noah and Stephanie
Alisa weaves twine into wildflower
Rick explains art
080119-reed-gallery-art006
080119-reed-gallery-art024
080119-reed-gallery-art007
080119-reed-gallery-art008
080119-reed-gallery-art009
080119-reed-gallery-art010
080119-reed-gallery-art011
080119-reed-gallery-art012
080119-reed-gallery-art013
080119-reed-gallery-art014
080119-reed-gallery-art015
080119-reed-gallery-art016
080119-reed-gallery-art017
080119-reed-gallery-art018
Zach and Asher
080119-reed-gallery-art019
080119-reed-gallery-art020
080119-reed-gallery-art021
080119-reed-gallery-art022
080119-reed-gallery-art023
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.