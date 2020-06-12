Reedsburg ArtsLink ends Reedikulus Arts Crawl

Over the years the event grew and in 2019 was the most successful year with an estimated 3,000 people in attendance, which included people within a 50- mile radius of Reedsburg including Madison and Milwaukee. Attendees also came from outside the state, like Kansas City, she said.

“We really feel like we ended on a high note and just because we start things doesn’t mean good things are going to happen for forever,” Douglas said. “It just felt like it was time to sunset that event.”

While the Reedikulus Arts Crawl has come to an end, a new beginning could take shape. Douglas said the Reedsburg ArtsLink is planning on options for what could eventually succeed the arts crawl but didn't give many details because its all still in the planning phase.

“We’re still ruminating and still giving shape to a variety of possibilities,” Douglas said.

Rather than emphasize on a large public event, Douglas said ArtsLink wants to focus on another project to better serve the artists and community.