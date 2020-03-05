Reedsburg Bar Buddies hosting fourth annual pub crawl March 14

Cummings said fundraisers, like the pub crawl, not only provide an opportunity to not only raise money for the program, but also awareness about the organization.

Braunschweig said Bar Buddies will be available for rides starting at 2:00 p.m. March 14 until 3 a.m. March 15. Free rides will be given for those participating on the pub crawl.

He said those out celebrating and not on the pub crawl and want to travel from bar to bar within Reedsburg using Bar Buddies will need to pay regular price: $5 for one person, $8 for 2, $10 for three people 4 or more is $12. Going to a different location outside Reedsburg is an additional charge if using Bar Buddies. The ride home is free for those who live within the Reedsburg area.

Braunschweig also encourages participates on the pub crawl or those making their own plans to celebrate around Reedsburg and the area to plan ahead and have their own designated driver.

“We encourage them to have arrangements set up,” he said.

Anyone looking for more information on the pub crawl can contact Braunschweig by phone at 608-415-7870, message Bar Buddies Reedsburg on Facebook or reach out to any of the participating bars, he said.

