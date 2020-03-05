Reedsburg Bar Buddies hosting fourth annual pub crawl March 14

Bar Buddies in Reedsburg will host its 4th annual pub crawl to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and raise money for the safe ride organization.
Program Coordinator Craig Braunschweig said eight different bars will participate in this year’s pub crawl, with J’s Pub and Grill added from the year before. Other participating bars include Brewster’s Lanes, Just One Bar and Grill, Reedsburg Country Club, Corner Pub, The Vault Bar and Lounge, Badger Bar and the Thirsty Beaver, he said. The crawl is from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. March 14.
Only 160 pre-sale tickets are available for sale, Braunschweig said. Tickets are available at each of the eight participating bars and cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door the day of the event.
Price of a ticket includes a wrist band, a 22 ounce cup, discount drinks at the bars and entry for a chance to win a $300 raffle prize. Registration is from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Reedsburg Country Club and a map and directions to each bar will be provided.
St. Patrick’s Day gear or “swag” will be available for those who want to dress up for the occasion. The bars will also have different activities, like DJs and musicians.
“There’s going to be a lot going on downtown that night,” Braunschweig said.
Bar Buddies is a non-profit designated driving program, Braunschweig said. He said the event has raised over $2,000 per year for the organization to cover the programs expenses, like gas, cell phone and maintenance of vehicles. While the organization receives a grant from the Department of Transportation to help with costs, it decreases every year so the fundraising event’s help the program remain sustainable.
Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said the police department saw a 4% decrease in the amount of OWIs in Reedsburg in a one year period, from 94 in 2018 and 90 last year. While he said it’s hard to attribute an exact reason for the decrease he points to the extended hours of Bar Buddies and the organization purchasing a minivan to provide to reach more people for an alternative ride home if they've had too much to drink.
Cummings said 4,496 rides were given through Bar Buddies from October 2018 to September 2019. He said the organization is on track to reaching 6,000 rides by the end of this year, with 1,966 rides provided by Bar Buddies from October 2019 to January 2020.
Cummings said fundraisers, like the pub crawl, not only provide an opportunity to not only raise money for the program, but also awareness about the organization.
Braunschweig said Bar Buddies will be available for rides starting at 2:00 p.m. March 14 until 3 a.m. March 15. Free rides will be given for those participating on the pub crawl.
He said those out celebrating and not on the pub crawl and want to travel from bar to bar within Reedsburg using Bar Buddies will need to pay regular price: $5 for one person, $8 for 2, $10 for three people 4 or more is $12. Going to a different location outside Reedsburg is an additional charge if using Bar Buddies. The ride home is free for those who live within the Reedsburg area.
Braunschweig also encourages participates on the pub crawl or those making their own plans to celebrate around Reedsburg and the area to plan ahead and have their own designated driver.
“We encourage them to have arrangements set up,” he said.
Anyone looking for more information on the pub crawl can contact Braunschweig by phone at 608-415-7870, message Bar Buddies Reedsburg on Facebook or reach out to any of the participating bars, he said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.