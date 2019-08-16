The Boys and Girls Club in Reedsburg will receive some upgrades after a donation from a Baraboo based foundation.
The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation donated $24,500 to the Reedsburg Boys and Girls Club, its featured charity of the year. The money was raised from the organizations 19th annual charity golf outing held in June at the Reedsburg Country Club.
Boys and Girls Club West Central Wisconsin Executive Director Karen DeSanto said the club plans to use the money to install turf inside the overhang on the north side the building for year-round games. The indoor games area will also receive new equipment, like foosball and ping-pong tables. Wind sensing mechanisms will be added around the fence for safety, she said.
She said the upgrades could be completed within the next month. DeSanto said the renovations are to make the Reedsburg facility more diverse in recreational options for its members. The outdoor recreational area is currently in a fenced off area on the north side of the building with a basketball court and lines for foursquare games, DeSanto said.
“It’s highly beneficial to have new spaces, upgraded spaces, safe spaces is one of our benchmarks…,” she said. “And it’s going to look great in the community once the upgrades are there. So it will be a really nice addition to the downtown area.”
The W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation focuses on supporting organizations near locations of the Nordic Group Member Companies in advancing the free market system, educational scholarships and supporting local charities that focus on child and family issues, according to the foundation’s website.
Executive Director Allison Martin said the foundation has donated to other local causes like the Boys and Girls Club in Baraboo, Hope House, Al Ringling Theater and the Circus World Museum. A list of supported charities is on the foundation’s website.
Martin said the foundation is very happy with the amount of money it raised to give to the Boys and Girls Club in Reedsburg, especially with the facility opening two years ago.
“It’s a very good sum and it all went to the kids,” she said. “I told them to be sure to send us pictures when they get this all put together because we’re anxious to see what it looks like when it’s not just an open empty parking lot with lots of kids hanging out there.”
The foundation donated $10,000 to the Reedsburg Boys and Girls Club in 2017 for kitchen appliances at the club.
DeSanto said over 100 kids attend the Reedsburg facility at 300 Vine Street every day and it has almost 300 to 400 members ages 7-18 years old. With so many attending and the building almost at its 150 person maximum capacity, the organization is looking at possibly growing the Reedsburg facility in the next couple of years, DeSanto said.
“It’s very preliminary at this point,” she said. “If we are going to keep moving the needle of youth development we are going to have to grow in some way. But to know what that is we don’t know that yet.”
