Reedsburg businesses remain optimistic over COVID-19

While she said it will be difficult to pay bills with the building not open and one of her jobs lost, she feels her situation isn’t as rough compared to others. Dorova said she considers herself fortunate because she has her vendors who have become friends, her two adult sons who call her every day to check on her, her dog Lucy, food in her refrigerator and a home to live in.

“I have concern over things,” she said. “But I’m not a person that lives above my means.”

Financial relief has been announced by the Small Business Association, the state with federal disaster loans and even Reedsburg officials announcing $5,000 emergency loans for Reedsburg businesses who have under 25 employees. While Walker said Touchdown Tavern is fine financially and isn’t looking to seek assistance, Dorava said she’s applied for loans from the Small Business Association and is looking into other financial assistance to help recover lost funds.

Walker said the best way to support a small business during this time is to order online or a gift certificate for present cash flow. If cash is tight, she said another way to show support is share a local establishment's social media updates and pages.