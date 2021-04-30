Reedsburg Butterfest will happen in June with safety plan in place due to COVID-19

REEDSBURG — One of Reedsburg’s largest celebrations will return for its 50th annual event in June after some uncertainty if it would even be held at all this year.

In a statement posted to the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the Butterfest Board announced April 28 the annual festival will return June 16 through June 20. The board received assistance from the city of Reedsburg and Sauk County Health Department to work out an approved safety plan that will cover vendors, carnival and grandstand events, according to the post.

“Trying to safely hold a large event during a pandemic has been extremely challenging for our volunteer Board, but we are now satisfied that we have done our due diligence and feel confident that we can provide a safe environment for our attendees,” the Butterfest Board said in a statement.

The board announced on its Facebook page April 14 Butterfest would be postponed based on advice from its insurance company and local health regulations due to the pandemic. Linda Biskupski, treasurer for the board and also serving as acting chairperson, said the board ran into issues with insurance and was able to resolve those issues to hold the event in June.

