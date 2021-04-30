Reedsburg Butterfest will happen in June with safety plan in place due to COVID-19

REEDSBURG — One of Reedsburg’s largest celebrations will return for its 50th annual event in June after some uncertainty if it would even be held at all this year.
In a statement posted to the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the Butterfest Board announced April 28 the annual festival will return June 16 through June 20. The board received assistance from the city of Reedsburg and Sauk County Health Department to work out an approved safety plan that will cover vendors, carnival and grandstand events, according to the post.
“Trying to safely hold a large event during a pandemic has been extremely challenging for our volunteer Board, but we are now satisfied that we have done our due diligence and feel confident that we can provide a safe environment for our attendees,” the Butterfest Board said in a statement.
The board announced on its Facebook page April 14 Butterfest would be postponed based on advice from its insurance company and local health regulations due to the pandemic. Linda Biskupski, treasurer for the board and also serving as acting chairperson, said the board ran into issues with insurance and was able to resolve those issues to hold the event in June.
The event has always been held Father’s Day weekend in its five decade history, Biskupski said. It draws between 20,000 to 30,000 people to the city of about 10,000 people, including the parade.
“It feels good to be able to do it,” Biskupski said. “We really worked hard to try and make it happen and make it happen safely.”
She said masks will be encouraged as well as social distancing. Vendors will need to come up with their own safety plan.
Last year’s festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 on what would have been the 49th annual celebration that dates back to the 1970s, when Reedsburg was known as “the Butter Capital of the World.” It was the second time Butterfest was cancelled in its history with the first cancellation in 2008 after historic flooding.
Biskupski said the usual scheduled events will take place this year. Events throughout the week include activities like the Little Miss Butterfest pageant, a demolition derby and tractor pull. The Saturday parade is still planned and a bean bag tournament will take place Thursday night. Run from the Butter, the festival’s annual run, will be modified so runners aren’t racing at the same time.
A schedule of events could be released the week of May 3-7, Biskupski said.
GALLERY: Relive moments from Reedsburg Butterfest
