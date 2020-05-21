Reedsburg cancels 2020 Concerts in the Park due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The entire 2020 summer concert series of Reedsburg’s Concerts in the Park has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of this year's event due to the coronavirus in its May 18 newsletter. The plan is to look ahead and plan the 2021 Concerts in the Park, said Kristine Koenecke, executive director with the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

The series was scheduled to start June 24 and would have been the 22nd year the chamber has hosted the concerts. It is the first time the entire series has been cancelled.

Koenecke said the chamber board of directors made the decision to cancel to do its part to keep the community healthy and safe during the worldwide pandemic.

“Other communities around us have also cancelled their concerts for the season and we felt like it was the correct and appropriate thing to do with this virus,” Koenecke said.

Baraboo also announced the cancellation of its Concerts on the Square series due to COVID-19.