Reedsburg cancels 2020 Concerts in the Park due to COVID-19

The entire 2020 summer concert series of Reedsburg’s Concerts in the Park has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of this year's event due to the coronavirus in its May 18 newsletter. The plan is to look ahead and plan the 2021 Concerts in the Park, said Kristine Koenecke, executive director with the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
The series was scheduled to start June 24 and would have been the 22nd year the chamber has hosted the concerts. It is the first time the entire series has been cancelled.
Koenecke said the chamber board of directors made the decision to cancel to do its part to keep the community healthy and safe during the worldwide pandemic.
“Other communities around us have also cancelled their concerts for the season and we felt like it was the correct and appropriate thing to do with this virus,” Koenecke said.
Baraboo also announced the cancellation of its Concerts on the Square series due to COVID-19.
Knowing how much the community enjoys the concerts held in City Park every year Koenecke said the decision to cancel wasn’t rushed and those in charge of the event put a lot of thought into it. However, based on guidelines from health officials at the local to federal level to limit crowds to reduce the spread of the virus, the decision was clear to not hold the event this year.
The safety of the musicians was also another reason to cancel, especially because most of the bands come from different households around the state, she said. This year’s lineup included different types of bands, from jazz to country to pop and polka. The Reedsburg Area Community Band was also scheduled to play as well as an 18-piece orchestra, she said.
Along with donations and sponsorships, the event also includes a “pass the hat” on the night of each show to raise money to fund band fees, estimated at about $9,000 every summer.
Koenecke said the Wisconsin State Supreme Court’s overturning of the Safer at Home order extension did not play into the cancellation.
“This is strictly to keep everyone safe this year and to not encourage crowd gatherings because everyone’s been told not to do that,” she said. “It was one of those things (where) we had to make the tough decision but we are feeling very confident it was the right thing to do for Reedsburg people.”
Koenecke said the chamber plans to reschedule the same bands for this year during the 2021 series and find some way to tie in the chamber’s 100th anniversary.
“We’ll try to make it a special season,” she said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
