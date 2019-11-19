After holding the first tree lighting last year, a few more activities are part of this year’s event to kick off the holiday season and spread Christmas cheer in Reedsburg.
Last year, the tree lighting was held at the conclusion of Living Windows, another Christmas event in downtown Reedsburg. This year’s tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at City Park to kick off the holiday season.
Community Tree Lighting Committee Member Lorraine Longan said the earlier date and time was based on feedback from parents, especially those with young children, who were out late with the cold weather after 8 p.m. It was something the committee realized while planning and decided to host it earlier when 2019 rolled around. Mayor David Estes announced the new date at the conclusion of last year’s tree lighting.
With the event held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Longan encourages all residents to bring those visiting family members and loved ones to attend.
“It’s a great way to do a holiday kickoff here in Reedsburg right in the center of town and it’s a great evening to bring out the kids,” she said. “It’s just magical.”
Estes, also a member of the committee, said the city has held many Christmas traditions in the past, from a lighted parade to light displays, but nothing stuck for a long period of time. Another tradition Estes said he wanted to bring back was commemorative ornaments for residents to place on their tree at home. Past ornaments range from Reedsburg’s school mascot Herbie Beaver to the Railroad Depot, now the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m all about tradition,” Estes said. “I have a whole collection from the past and I know others that have that as well.”
With South School closing earlier this year, Estes thought it was a perfect time to bring the tradition back. This year’s ornament features the over 80 year old building on the front. The ornaments come with a gift box and are available for sale at city hall for $10 each. Only 250 ornaments are available and all money raised will go back into the Community Tree Lighting to help it become a self-sustaining event, Longan said.
Five trees will be decorated and separated by age groups with ornaments from each of grade level in the School District of Reedsburg, including St. Peter’s Lutheran School and Sacred Heart School, along with adult seniors members in the nursing homes, day cares, Boys and Girls Club and home school children. The trees will be out and light until the first of the year, Longan said.
On the day of the tree lighting, Estes will arrive with Santa and Mrs. Claus to greet the public and hand out candy canes. The Reedsburg Area Community Choir will sing Christmas carols and a candle lighting before the tree is light.
Each tree will have a box for children who made ornaments to place their names for a drawing to turn on the tree. Those selected to light the tree must be present to turn on the tree and will receive a gift from Santa after the lighting. After the event, cookies and hot chocolate will be available for $2. Gluten free cookies will also be available.
Longan and Estes said the committee is looking for community organizations or groups to sign up for different time slots for the three Saturdays in December leading up to Christmas as a way to host a fundraiser or sing Christmas carols at City Park Those looking to participate can message the Community Tree Lighting’s Facebook page, Longan said.
Longan encourages anyone with questions or ideas for future Community Tree Lighting's to reach out to the event’s Facebook page.
