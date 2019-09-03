After two decades and over a year of fundraising, the former Grace Reformed Church has established its home in Reedsburg with a new name.
The church changed its name to Five Solas Church, after the five fundamental doctrines of Protestantism, when it purchased its first building and relocated to its new location at 850 Clark Street. Having a place for the church was something Pastor Christian McShaffrey said was “longshot” over a year ago because of the finances.
However, the members and elders of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church had faith it would all work out.
“We decided to believe that God could and would provide this building if it be according to his will,” McShaffrey said. “It’s very awe inspiring and humbling to think of what God did.”
Aaron Oberman, an elder with the church, said the focus for the elders in looking for a new building was a place to “put down roots” because of the families attending the church from outside the Reedsburg area, including Spring Green, Tomah, Baraboo and Cazenovia. Oberman said he couldn’t believe the church had a place of its own.
“I still feel like I’m dreaming,” Oberman said. “This building was so far beyond our expectations as to what we thought we could obtain.”
The church launched a fundraising campaign last year, raising a total of $150,000 in six months. Enough to purchase the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness building. The church purchased the building in July and officially moved in Aug. 4.
When Grace Reformed Church first settled in Reedsburg 20 years ago it moved on average every three years. Services were held in peoples living rooms, rooms in the Voyager Inn and local businesses. For ten years, the church rented a room in the First Presbyterian Church to host services. After that decade, the church took “a step of faith” and decided to look for a building of its own, in the meantime renting a room in Reedsburg Town Hall.
McShaffrey said it felt like home the first Sunday he preached in the 5,000 square foot, 180 seating capacity building. He also described the building as a “fitting” place for the congregation and church as a whole.
“It’s a very suitable place for our congregation,” McShaffrey said. “It’s classy, but it’s modest. If we would’ve built it probably would’ve ended up being something very much like this.”
The church will host a dedication ceremony Sept. 20 with a cookout and a picnic 5:30 p.m. with a thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. with fellowship following. McShaffrey said anyone is welcome to attend the event.
The church hosts services at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday and bible study/prayer time at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The church’s services air on the radio station at 89.5 FM at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday’s. More information on Five Solas Church is at www.reedsburgchurch.org.
