Reedsburg churches adapt with online services during pandemic as Easter approaches

All three churches said they also adapted to online giving during the pandemic, putting tabs and links on its website for those who want to give an offering. A mail box has been installed across the street from the TurnPoint Pentecostal Church, with the secretary the only person who has access to it, for those who don’t have online access and want to give, Herman said. He expects April giving might be down due to the financial effects of the pandemic, but the church is still in good financial shape and giving has increased from those who haven’t been impacted from the pandemic. Harris said the financial state of the church varies from church to church.