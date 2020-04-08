Reedsburg churches adapt with online services during pandemic as Easter approaches

While some churches in the Reedsburg area aren’t completely new to conducting its Sunday morning worship services online, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented places of worship a chance to adapt—becoming more tech savvy while finding creative ways to spread the word of God without meeting face to face.
But like any other form of technology, there’s been glitches and hiccups. TurnPoint Pentecostal Church Senior Pastor Ed Herman’s April 5 sermon, Palm Sunday for Christians, ran into some technical difficulties with the internet going down about 7 minutes into his sermon, he said. The staff quickly adapted, recording Herman’s sermon to post it online later once the internet began working.
While people could view the service on the church’s website later, Herman said it was disappointing his Palm Sunday service wasn’t captured in the moment on livestream.
“I’m really hoping and praying that doesn’t happen here on Sunday because that is a special time,” Herman said. “We’re going to pray the internet stays up.”
Like other churches around the nation, several churches in Reedsburg have adapted to how it spreads the word of God without having to meet in a traditional setting due to public health orders banning mass gatherings to slow the coronavirus, finding ways to provide solace in a time of uncertainty as the pandemic stretches into Holy Week, with Easter on April 12.
St. John Lutheran Church in Reedsburg has also conducted similar measures, hosting worship services through Facebook Live and television on Reedsburg Utility Channel 11, said Paula Harris, senior pastor. The videos are uploaded to the church’s YouTube page for those to view at a later time. Wellness calls are being conducted to seniors online as well as through the phone, Harris said.
Herman said his Easter sermon will not only include the story of Jesus’ resurrection but also a communion for people to participate at home scheduled for livestream 10 a.m. April 12 on Facebook and will be uploaded to the church’s website later: myturnpoint.com. Harris said St. John Lutheran Church will host a Tenebrae service through social media for Maundy Thursday scheduled for April 9, with readings and lighting of candles and its Good Friday service April 10. Both the Maundy Thursday and Good Friday service will be conducted through the church’s Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Both its Easter Sunday services, its 6:30 a.m. sunrise service and 8 a.m. service, will be live streamed through its Facebook page.
“We’re going to do our best and talk about hope and believing that love wins,” Harris said of the Easter service.
Trinity Baptist Church Senior Pastor Mike Lopp said the church is tentatively looking at planning a live sunrise service on Easter Sunday to provide something different and hope to the community, in addition to prerecording its regular Easter service to post online later due to the demand for watching its service online to the churches website.
Herman and Harris said their respective church’s Facebook and website analytics shows their church’s sermons are reaching more people than beyond the physical building’s capacity, even beyond Reedsburg.
“We’ve broken church records every week in a row,” Herman said.
All three churches said they also adapted to online giving during the pandemic, putting tabs and links on its website for those who want to give an offering. A mail box has been installed across the street from the TurnPoint Pentecostal Church, with the secretary the only person who has access to it, for those who don’t have online access and want to give, Herman said. He expects April giving might be down due to the financial effects of the pandemic, but the church is still in good financial shape and giving has increased from those who haven’t been impacted from the pandemic. Harris said the financial state of the church varies from church to church.
“I know some of my colleagues who are in smaller churches are already having a big financial challenge,” she said.
She doesn’t know the impact the St. John Lutheran Church will have during the pandemic because while there might be a drop in the financial gifts with the virus’ economic impact, there’s others who are less impacted giving more during this time.
“I really can’t predict what might happen and St. John has a history of stepping up and taking care of things so I hope that will continue,” she said.
While the way of communicating the message of faith and hope has changed from sitting in a pew in Sunday best clothes to sitting in living rooms while in pajamas, Harris said it’s only an adjustment to the evolving and changing times with the pandemic and another way to spread the message of faith.
“We are just going to change to get adjusted to our times and we are going to keep going to find ways to love God and serve our neighbor,” Harris said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
